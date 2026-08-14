Liga Portugal - Game Week 2 14 Aug 2026 - 15:15 Estadio Jose Alvalade

Today's game between Sporting CP and Vitoria de Guimaraes will kick-off at Aug 14, 2026, 3:15 PM.

Sporting CP vs Vitoria de Guimaraes is available to watch live in the United States via Fubo, Fanatiz, and beIN SPORTS Connect. Details on each option are listed below.

Sporting CP return to the Estadio Jose Alvalade for their second Liga Portugal fixture of the season, hosting Vitoria de Guimaraes in what promises to be a testing early-season examination for Rui Borges' side.

The Lions opened their domestic campaign with a 2-2 draw at Estrela da Amadora last weekend, a result that will have frustrated a squad that spent the summer building momentum through a series of convincing pre-season performances. Sporting will want to make their home fortress count from the off.

Vitoria arrive in Lisbon under pressure after losing 1-0 to Arouca on the opening day. Tiago Margarido's team ended last season in difficult form, and that fragility appears to have carried into the new campaign.

The visitors have a thin squad by comparison, and their injury record coming into this fixture is clean at least, giving Margarido a full complement to choose from. That may be the only comfort heading into Alvalade.

Sporting, by contrast, are dealing with a notable defensive injury list. Zeno Debast, Ibrahima Ba, Joao Simoes, and Nuno Santos are all sidelined, placing added responsibility on the players drafted into Borges' projected XI.

The transfer window has also brought change to the Alvalade dressing room. Ousmane Diomande, a key figure at the heart of Sporting's defence last season, is on the verge of a move to Nottingham Forest in a deal worth around €40 million, further thinning the club's defensive options at a delicate moment.

For those wanting to watch the action live, TV channel and live stream options for this Liga Portugal fixture are listed below.

How to watch Sporting CP vs Vitoria de Guimaraes with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Rui Borges is without four players for this fixture. Zeno Debast, Ibrahima Ba, Joao Simoes, and Nuno Santos are all listed as injured and will play no part. With those absences in mind, Borges' projected XI reads: Rui Silva; Goncalo Inacio, Georgios Vagiannidis, Eduardo Quaresma, Rodrigo Dias; Geny Catamo, Luis Guilherme, Rodrigo Zalazar, Sergi Altimira; Issa Doumbia, Fotis Ioannidis.

Vitoria de Guimaraes report no injuries or suspensions ahead of the trip to Lisbon. Tiago Margarido's projected XI is: Oliwier Zych; Thiago Balieiro, Joao Mendes, Maga, Oscar Rivas; Samu, Oumar Camara; Telmo Arcanjo, Goncalo Nogueira, Beni; Alioune Ndoye. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Sporting CP head into this fixture with a record of four wins and one draw from their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended 2-2 against Estrela da Amadora in the Liga Portugal opener. Prior to that, the Lions beat Nottingham Forest 4-1, defeated Monaco 2-0, thrashed Strasbourg 7-0, and edged Celtic 4-1 in pre-season, scoring 19 goals across those four games. The opening-day draw aside, Sporting's goal threat has been consistent throughout the summer.

Vitoria de Guimaraes have won just one of their last five, drawing another and losing three. Their most recent match was a 1-0 defeat to Arouca in the Liga Portugal opener. They drew 1-1 with Nottingham Forest in pre-season and beat Al Ahli 3-1, but their competitive form is a concern: three losses in their last five competitive outings, conceding four goals and scoring just two in those three defeats.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on May 4, 2026, when Sporting CP beat Vitoria de Guimaraes 5-1 at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in a Liga Portugal fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Sporting hold the stronger record with three wins to Vitoria's one, with one draw. The most dramatic of those encounters was a 4-4 draw at Guimaraes in January 2025, while Vitoria's standout result came in the League Cup in January 2026, when they won 2-1 at Alvalade.

Standings

In the Liga Portugal table, Sporting CP currently sit in 12th place, while Vitoria de Guimaraes are positioned 17th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sporting CP vs Vitoria de Guimaraes today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: