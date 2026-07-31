Club Friendlies - Game Week 1 31 Jul 2026 - 14:45

Today's game between Sporting CP and Nottingham Forest will kick-off at Jul 31, 2026, 2:45 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

TV channel and live stream options for Sporting CP vs Nottingham Forest are listed below.

Sporting CP host Nottingham Forest in a pre-season friendly as both clubs continue their preparations for the 2026/27 campaign.

Sporting arrive into this fixture in strong form, having won three straight friendlies during their summer programme. The Lisbon side put seven past Strasbourg without reply and beat Celtic 4-1 before a composed 2-0 victory over Monaco last Friday, in which Chelsea loanee Jesse Derry scored a standout goal on his debut and mimicked Cole Palmer's signature celebration.

For Forest, this trip to Portugal represents a different kind of challenge. Oliver Glasner's side drew 1-1 with Vitoria de Guimaraes in their most recent outing, having beaten Blackburn Rovers 3-0 and Notts County 2-0 in earlier pre-season fixtures.

Glasner is rebuilding at the City Ground after taking charge, with Austrian midfielder Xaver Schlager already confirmed as the club's first signing of the new era. The summer has also been shaped by departures, with Elliot Anderson completing a £116 million move to Manchester City, while Neco Williams has attracted reported interest from Manchester United.

With the new Premier League season approaching, both managers will be using this match to sharpen tactical ideas and assess squad depth.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Sporting CP vs Nottingham Forest.

How to watch Sporting CP vs Nottingham Forest with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No team news has been confirmed for either side ahead of this fixture. Probable lineup and injury information for both Sporting CP and Nottingham Forest will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Sporting CP head into this match having won three of their last five across all competitions, with their only defeat coming against Torreense in the Taca de Portugal back in May. Their pre-season form has been particularly sharp: a 7-0 rout of Strasbourg was followed by a 4-1 win over Celtic and then a 2-0 victory over Monaco, giving them 13 goals scored across those three friendly outings. Their sole loss in that run was a 2-1 reverse against Torreense in late May, while they closed out the Liga Portugal campaign with a 3-0 win over Gil Vicente.

Nottingham Forest's last five results show two wins, two draws and one defeat. They ended the Premier League season with a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth and a 3-2 loss at Manchester United, before starting pre-season with back-to-back wins over Notts County and Blackburn Rovers. Their most recent outing produced a 1-1 draw with Vitoria de Guimaraes on July 26.





Head-to-Head Record





The head-to-head record between these two clubs is limited in the available data. The only previous meeting on record is a Club Friendly on July 11, 2009, when Nottingham Forest won 1-0 away at Sporting CP.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sporting CP vs Nottingham Forest today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: