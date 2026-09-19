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Liga Portugal
team-logoSporting CP
Estadio Jose Alvalade
team-logoArouca
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Watch Sporting CP vs Arouca Liga Portugal soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Sporting CP vs Arouca
Sporting CP
Arouca
Liga Portugal

How to watch the Liga Portugal match between Sporting CP and Arouca, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Liga Portugal - Game Week 7
Estadio Jose Alvalade

Today's game between Sporting CP and Arouca will kick off at Sep 19, 2026, 3:30 PM.

Sporting CP vs Arouca is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

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Sporting CP host Arouca at the Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon in a Liga Portugal fixture that carries genuine weight for both clubs at this stage of the season.

Coach Rui Borges has his side playing with real confidence. Four wins from their last five matches across all competitions, including a 3-1 victory over Galatasaray in the Champions League, tells you Sporting are in good form. Their domestic record has been equally sharp, with a 4-0 win at Rio Ave among the highlights.

Arouca arrive under Vasco Seabra with a more mixed picture. A win over Marítimo was a positive moment, but back-to-back defeats against Santa Clara and FC Porto have disrupted their momentum heading into this trip to Lisbon.

The head-to-head record offers Arouca little encouragement. Sporting have been dominant in recent meetings, and the visitors will need a significant improvement to change that pattern at Alvalade.

Read on to find out where to watch Sporting CP vs Arouca live and how to stream the match online.

How to watch Sporting CP vs Arouca with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sporting CP vs Arouca Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Sporting CP crest
Sporting CP
SCP
Formation
Arouca crest
Arouca
ARO
4-2-3-1
R. SilvaR. SilvaZ. DebastZ. DebastG. InacioG. InacioM. AraujoM. AraujoI. FresnedaI. FresnedaG. CatamoG. CatamoF. GoncalvesF. GoncalvesL. GuilhermeL. GuilhermeS. AltimiraS. AltimiraI. DoumbiaI. DoumbiaL. SuarezL. Suarezteam-logoI. de Arruabarrenateam-logoT. EsgaioJ. FontanJ. Fontanteam-logoJ. SanchezO. LebedenkoO. LebedenkoE. van EeE. van EeN. DjouahraN. Djouahrateam-logoT. Fukuiteam-logoA. Trezzateam-logoH. LeeI. BarberoI. Barbero
Arouca crest
Arouca
ARO
4-2-3-1
Sporting CP

Starting XI

Arouca

Manager

  • R. Borges
  • V. Seabra

Rui Borges is without several players for this fixture. Joao Simoes, Nuno Santos, Salvador Blopa, and Ibrahima Ba are all listed as injured and will not feature. The projected XI includes Rui Silva in goal, with Zeno Debast, Gonçalo Inácio, and Maximiliano Araújo in defence, and Luis Suárez leading the attack.

Vasco Seabra has one confirmed absentee in Pablo Gozalbez, who is injured and unavailable. Arouca's projected lineup features Ignacio de Arruabarrena in goal, with Ivan Barbero expected to lead the line.

Form

SCP

SCP - Form

ALV
W3-1
RA
W0-4
NAC
W2-0
GAL
W3-1
FAM
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
ARO

ARO - Form

MOR
W4-0
POR
L2-0
MAR
W2-1
EST
D0-0
SC
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Sporting CP have won four and drawn one of their last five matches, scoring 11 goals and conceding three across that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Famalicão in Liga Portugal. Prior to that, they beat Galatasaray 3-1 in the Champions League and Nacional 2-0 in the league, demonstrating consistency across competitions.

Arouca's last five matches show two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 1-2 loss to Santa Clara, and they also fell 2-0 to FC Porto earlier in the run. A 4-0 win over Moreirense earlier in the sequence remains their best performance of the five.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Sporting CPDrawArouca
4
1
0
Liga Portugal
Arouca badge
Arouca
ARO
1
Sporting CP badge
Sporting CP
SCP
2
FT
Liga Portugal
Sporting CP badge
Sporting CP
SCP
6
Arouca badge
Arouca
ARO
0
FT
Liga Portugal
Sporting CP badge
Sporting CP
SCP
2
Arouca badge
Arouca
ARO
2
FT
Liga Portugal
Arouca badge
Arouca
ARO
0
Sporting CP badge
Sporting CP
SCP
3
FT
Liga Portugal
Arouca badge
Arouca
ARO
0
Sporting CP badge
Sporting CP
SCP
3
FT
16Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals5/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these sides came in January 2026, when Sporting CP won 2-1 away at Arouca in Liga Portugal. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Sporting have won four and drawn one, with Arouca yet to record a victory in the series. Sporting have scored 16 goals in those five matches, conceding just four.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
6600152+1318
W
W
W
W
W
2
BenficaBenficaBEN
6510214+1716
W
W
W
W
W
3
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
6420156+914
D
W
W
W
W
4
Santa ClaraSanta ClaraSC
6420114+714
W
W
D
W
W
5
AroucaAroucaARO
631285+310
L
D
W
L
W
6
BragaBragaBRA
531175+210
W
L
W
W
D
7
Estrela da AmadoraEstrela da AmadoraEST
62401412+210
D
W
D
W
D
8
Academico ViseuAcademico ViseuVIS
622279-28
W
W
L
D
L
9
Gil VicenteGil VicenteGV
52124407
L
L
D
W
W
10
MaritimoMaritimoMAR
6213711-47
L
L
L
D
W
11
MoreirenseMoreirenseMOR
6213713-67
W
L
L
W
L
12
AlvercaAlvercaALV
6123811-35
W
L
D
L
D
13
FamalicaoFamalicaoFAM
604257-24
D
D
D
L
L
14
Vitoria de GuimaraesVitoria de GuimaraesVSC
611447-34
L
D
L
W
L
15
NacionalNacionalNAC
6114711-44
L
L
L
L
W
16
Rio AveRio AveRA
6114514-94
D
L
L
W
L
17
EstorilEstorilEST
602428-62
L
D
L
L
L
18
Casa Pia ACCasa Pia ACCAP
6015115-141
L
D
L
L
L
Champions League
Champions League Qualification
UEFA Europa League Qualification
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

Sporting CP sit third in Liga Portugal, while Arouca are fifth. Both clubs are in the early stages of establishing their positions in the top half of the table, and this fixture has direct implications for the order of that chasing pack behind the early pacesetters.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sporting CP vs Arouca today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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