How to watch today's Spain vs Denmark Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League A match between Spain and Denmark, as well as kick-off time and team news.

UEFA Nations League champions Spain will seek to dethrone Denmark from the top spot in League A Group 4 when they clash at the Estadio Nueva Condomina on Saturday night.

Spain demonstrated their prowess as European champions with an emphatic 4-1 triumph over Switzerland in their previous Nations League outing in September, and they could prove to be a formidable challenge for Denmark in Murcia.

Currently, the Danes lead Group A4 after securing 2-0 victories against both Switzerland and Serbia in their opening matches. However, they face a different level of competition in Spain.

How to watch Spain vs Denmark online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Nations League A match between Spain vs Denmark will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial) and ViX.

Spain vs Denmark kick-off time

Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm ET/ 11:45 am PT Venue: Estadio Nueva Condomina

The match will be played at the Estadio Nueva Condomina in Churra, Spain, on Saturday, October 12, 2024, with kick-off at 2:45 pm ET/ 11:45 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Spain team news

Spain will be without several key first-team players for the UEFA Nations League encounter against Denmark at Estadio Nueva Condomina. Essential duo Rodri and Dani Carvajal are sidelined for several months due to ACL injuries. Moreover, Robin Le Normand, who would have been suspended for this match regardless, suffered a "traumatic brain injury" while playing for Atletico Madrid earlier this month.

Injuries have also ruled out Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres, and Gavi from Barcelona, along with Nico Williams of Athletic Bilbao and Bryan Gil from Girona.

Consequently, coach Luis de la Fuente must adjust his starting lineup, with Pedro Porro and Oscar Mingueza vying for the right-back position in Carvajal's absence.

With Rodri unavailable, the sought-after Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad may be assigned as the midfield anchor, likely partnering with Pedri and Fabian Ruiz in the middle.

Captain Alvaro Morata is anticipated to earn his 81st cap and lead the line as the central striker, while Barcelona's Lamine Yamal and Alex Baena of Villarreal could provide attacking support from the wings.

Spain possible XI: Raya; Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Pedri, Zubimendi, Ruiz; Yamal, Morata, Baena

Position Players Goalkeepers: Raya, Sánchez, Remiro Defenders: Carvajal, Cubarsí, Cucurella, Laporte, Porro, Torres, Le Normand, Mingueza, Vivian Midfielders: Pedri, Williams, Olmo, Grimaldo, Ruiz, Gómez, Merino, Zubimendi, Baena, García, Zaragoza, Pino, Pérez, Pepelu Forwards: Yamal, Torres, Joselu, Morata, Oyarzabal

Denmark team news

Denmark will be missing Joachim Andersen, Mikkel Damsgaard, Christian Norgaard, and Morten Frendrup due to injuries, and uncapped defender Rasmus Nicolaisen of Toulouse has also had to withdraw.

However, Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund returns to the senior squad after missing last month’s international break due to injury, and he could start up front, potentially alongside or in place of Yussuf Poulsen, who found the net against Serbia in the last match.

Christian Eriksen is poised to earn his 137th international cap in midfield, partnering with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Morten Hjulmand, while Jannik Vestergaard is expected to be part of a back three alongside Rasmus Kristensen and Victor Nelsson.

Denmark possible XI: Schmeichel; Kristensen, Vestergaard, Nelsson; Bah, Hojbjerg, Hjulmand, Kristiansen; Eriksen; Poulsen, Hojlund

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schmeichel, Hermansen, Rønnow, Vindahl Jensen Defenders: Nelsson, Andersen, Bah, Kristiansen, Kristensen, Dorgu, Vestergaard, Nicolaisen Midfielders: Eriksen, Højbjerg, Damsgaard, Skov Olsen, Hjulmand, Grønbæk, Jensen, Nørgaard, Frendrup, Stage Forwards: Højlund, Dolberg, Wind, Poulsen, Isaksen

Head-to-Head Record

Date Home Team Competition 20/08/2008 Denmark 0-3 Spain International Friendly 13/10/2007 Denmark 1-3 Spain EURO, Qualification 25/03/2007 Spain 2-1 Denmark EURO, Qualification 11/06/1988 Denmark 2-3 Spain EURO 18/06/1986 Denmark 1-5 Spain World Championship

