How to watch today's Southampton vs Wolves Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Southampton and Wolverhampton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A Southampton side seemingly destined for the drop welcomes a Wolverhampton Wanderers outfit still fighting for Premier League survival on Saturday afternoon at St Mary’s.

The Saints return home following a commendable effort at Anfield last weekend, where Will Smallbone briefly gave them hope with the opening goal, only for league leaders Liverpool to storm back and secure a 3-1 victory.

Meanwhile, Vitor Pereira's Wolves are also looking to return to winning ways after their previous outing saw them salvage a 1-1 draw against David Moyes’s Everton, having fallen behind early.

Southampton vs Wolverhampton kick-off time

The Premier League match between Southampton and Wolves will be played at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England.

It will kick off at 8 am PT / 11 am ET / 3 pm GMT on Saturday, March 15, 2025.

Team news & squads

Southampton team news

Southampton's defensive woes continue, with Jan Bednarek enduring another setback. The Polish centre-back had shaken off a fatigue-related issue to start against Liverpool but lasted just 19 minutes before being withdrawn with a head injury.

However, head coach Ivan Juric has confirmed that Bednarek only needs to clear the mandatory six-day concussion protocol and should be available for selection. Elsewhere, the Saints’ injury list remains unchanged, with James Bree (thigh), Ryan Fraser (calf), Ross Stewart (match fitness), and Juan Larios (long-term recovery) all still sidelined.

Wolverhampton team news

For Wolves, head coach Vitor Pereira had to withdraw Marshall Munetsi at halftime against Everton after the midfielder complained of discomfort, though the issue does not appear serious, as evidenced by his call-up to the Zimbabwe national team for the upcoming international break.

Should Munetsi miss out, Wolves are not short of attacking reinforcements, with Hwang Hee-chan, Gonçalo Guedes, Pablo Sarabia, and Rodrigo Gomes all viable options to step in. However, Matheus Cunha remains suspended, serving the second match of his three-game ban.

Wolves’ long-term absentees also remain the same, with Sasa Kalajdzic, Leon Chiwone, Yerson Mosquera, and Enso Gonzalez all still unavailable due to knee injuries.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

