+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
team-logo
St. Mary's Stadium
team-logo
Watch live on PeacockListen live on SiriusXM
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Southampton vs Wolves Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Premier LeagueSouthampton vs WolverhamptonSouthamptonWolverhampton

How to watch the Premier League match between Southampton and Wolverhampton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A Southampton side seemingly destined for the drop welcomes a Wolverhampton Wanderers outfit still fighting for Premier League survival on Saturday afternoon at St Mary’s.

The Saints return home following a commendable effort at Anfield last weekend, where Will Smallbone briefly gave them hope with the opening goal, only for league leaders Liverpool to storm back and secure a 3-1 victory.

Meanwhile, Vitor Pereira's Wolves are also looking to return to winning ways after their previous outing saw them salvage a 1-1 draw against David Moyes’s Everton, having fallen behind early.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Southampton vs Wolverhampton online - TV channels & live streams

PeacockWatch here

In the United States (US), the game will be available to stream live online on Peacock Premium.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Southampton vs Wolverhampton kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
St. Mary's Stadium

The Premier League match between Southampton and Wolves will be played at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England.

It will kick off at 8 am PT / 11 am ET / 3 pm GMT on Saturday, March 15, 2025.

Team news & squads

Southampton vs Wolverhampton Probable lineups

SouthamptonHome team crest

4-4-2

Formation

3-4-2-1

Home team crestWOL
30
A. Ramsdale
3
R. Manning
2
K. Walker-Peters
6
T. Harwood-Bellis
35
J. Bednarek
26
L. Ugochukwu
20
K. Sulemana
7
J. Aribo
33
T. Dibling
18
M. Fernandes
29
A. Groenbaek
1
J. Sa
24
T. Gomes
2
M. Doherty
12
E. Agbadou
27
J. Bellegarde
22
N. Semedo
7
Andre
8
J. Gomes
3
R. Ait Nouri
5
M. Munetsi
9
J. Larsen

3-4-2-1

WOLAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • I. Juric

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • V. Pereira

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Southampton team news

Southampton's defensive woes continue, with Jan Bednarek enduring another setback. The Polish centre-back had shaken off a fatigue-related issue to start against Liverpool but lasted just 19 minutes before being withdrawn with a head injury.

However, head coach Ivan Juric has confirmed that Bednarek only needs to clear the mandatory six-day concussion protocol and should be available for selection. Elsewhere, the Saints’ injury list remains unchanged, with James Bree (thigh), Ryan Fraser (calf), Ross Stewart (match fitness), and Juan Larios (long-term recovery) all still sidelined.

Wolverhampton team news

For Wolves, head coach Vitor Pereira had to withdraw Marshall Munetsi at halftime against Everton after the midfielder complained of discomfort, though the issue does not appear serious, as evidenced by his call-up to the Zimbabwe national team for the upcoming international break.

Should Munetsi miss out, Wolves are not short of attacking reinforcements, with Hwang Hee-chan, Gonçalo Guedes, Pablo Sarabia, and Rodrigo Gomes all viable options to step in. However, Matheus Cunha remains suspended, serving the second match of his three-game ban.

Wolves’ long-term absentees also remain the same, with Sasa Kalajdzic, Leon Chiwone, Yerson Mosquera, and Enso Gonzalez all still unavailable due to knee injuries.

Form

SOU
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
2/15
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

WOL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

SOU

Last 5 matches

WOL

0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

2

Goals scored

9
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement