How to watch today's Southampton vs Manchester City Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Southampton and Manchester City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester City aim to tighten their grip on a top-five Premier League finish when they head to relegated Southampton on Saturday afternoon at St Mary's.

In his second stint as caretaker this season, Simon Rusk has tried to steady the ship following the sackings of Russell Martin and later Ivan Juric, but the Saints are now staring at a finish with just 11 points, a tally that would equal Derby County’s infamous 2007-08 campaign as the lowest in Premier League history. Their recent 2-0 defeat to fellow relegation side Leicester City only compounded their woes, with clashes against Man City, Arsenal, and Everton still to come.

On the other side, Pep Guardiola's men are finding their stride at just the right time. Four straight league wins have put Champions League qualification well within reach, and momentum is firmly on their side. They’re also heading into an FA Cup final showdown with Crystal Palace next weekend after edging past Wolves 1-0, courtesy of a tidy first-half finish from Kevin De Bruyne.

Southampton vs Manchester City kick-off time

The Premier League match between Southampton and Manchester City will be played at the St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England.

It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET on Saturday, May 10, 2025.

Team news & squads

Southampton team news

For Southampton, Simon Rusk has kept his cards close to his chest in terms of team news but did hint at a fairly clean bill of health.

Mateus Fernandes should be available despite fitness concerns following his early exit against Leicester.

Manchester City team news

City, meanwhile, will be without Rodri and Nathan Ake, both of whom are back training but not quite ready for action. John Stones (thigh) and Oscar Bobb (hamstring) remain unavailable.

There is good news, though: Erling Haaland is back in the mix after shaking off an ankle injury that saw him miss six matches. Whether he starts or comes off the bench, he could be flanked by the likes of Omar Marmoush and Jeremy Doku up front.

Guardiola may opt to rest De Bruyne, keeping him fresh for his final Etihad outing against Bournemouth next Tuesday. That could open the door for Phil Foden, James McAtee, or Nico Gonzalez to step into the midfield.

In defence, Manuel Akanji is pushing for a first start since February, and his inclusion could see Josko Gvardiol shift to left-back, with youngster Nico O’Reilly possibly making way.

