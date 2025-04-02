How to watch today's Southampton vs Crystal Palace Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Southampton and Crystal Palace, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Southampton are desperately trying to avoid going down as the worst team in Premier League history, with Crystal Palace visiting St Mary's in midweek.

The Saints, under the guidance of former Roma boss Ivan Juric, head into this round of fixtures having amassed just nine points all season, still two short of Derby County's infamous 11-point tally from the 2007/08 campaign.

Heading into the March international break, the hosts suffered yet another setback, falling 2-1 at home to Wolves. Norwegian striker Jørgen Strand Larsen bagged a brace for the visitors before Paul Onuachu grabbed a late consolation for the struggling hosts.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, have enjoyed a resurgence under Oliver Glasner, the ex-Eintracht Frankfurt manager who has transformed the Eagles into a formidable force once again.

Despite a sluggish start to the season, they now find themselves in mid-table with an outside shot at European qualification. They have two potential routes to securing continental football, climbing the league standings or going all the way in the FA Cup, where they advanced to the semi-finals over the weekend with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Southampton vs Crystal Palace kick-off time

The Premier League match between Southampton and Crystal Palace will be played at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET / 7:45 pm GMT on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

Team news & squads

Southampton team news

Southampton will be sweating on the fitness of several key players ahead of Wednesday's clash. James Bree and Will Smallbone are racing against time to shake off their respective injury troubles, while Ross Stewart has returned to full training but remains uncertain for selection, having not featured since October.

Meanwhile, centre-back Taylor Harwood-Bellis will need to be assessed after withdrawing from England's Under-21 squad with a thigh issue. Fellow defender Jan Bednarek was substituted at halftime in Poland's 2-0 win over Malta as a precaution but should be available, having already missed Wolves' defeat due to concussion protocols.

Crystal Palace team news

As for Palace, they will continue to operate without Chadi Riad and Cheick Doucouré, both sidelined with knee injuries, while Joel Ward remains doubtful with a calf issue. Will Hughes, who was absent from their FA Cup triumph due to illness, could return to the squad but may have to settle for a spot on the bench.

Glasner is expected to stick with an unchanged XI from the weekend's victory, meaning Jean-Philippe Mateta will lead the line once more. The French forward made his return against Fulham after recovering from a gruesome ear injury suffered in the fifth-round win over Millwall.

