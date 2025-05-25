How to watch today's Southampton vs Arsenal Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Southampton and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal round off their Premier League campaign with a trip to the south coast, where already-relegated Southampton await at St Mary's.

It's been a season to forget for the Saints, who’ve amassed just 12 points and narrowly avoided going down as statistically the worst top-flight side in history. A goalless stalemate with Manchester City in their last home outing offered a sliver of respectability, but it’s been a bruising campaign marked by chaos and change.

After cycling through Russell Martin and Ivan Juric, it's interim boss Simon Rusk who's steadied the ship in recent weeks. Southampton's focus now shifts toward regrouping for a Championship promotion push—but before that, they'll have to see out what could be one final Premier League thrashing as Arsenal roll into town.

For the Gunners, this fixture might have once been pencilled in as a potential title party. But despite another season of promise, they'll again end as runners-up—this time a distant second behind Liverpool. Hopes of silverware evaporated with a Champions League semi-final exit, leaving Mikel Arteta's side facing a familiar feeling of "what could've been."

Southampton vs Arsenal kick-off time

This Premier League match will be played at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England, on Sunday, May 25, with kick-off at 11:00 am ET or 8:00 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Southampton team news

As for Southampton, injuries continue to bite. Taylor Harwood-Bellis will miss out with an ankle problem, and Jan Bednarek is doubtful due to a knee issue. Kyle Walker-Peters remains touch and go with illness, and even if fit, it could be his farewell appearance, with interest mounting elsewhere.

Albert Gronbaek's Achilles injury rules him out for good, while youngster Joachim Kayi Sanda made his debut off the bench last time out—but experienced full-back Yukinari Sugawara is expected to get the nod for what will likely be a backs-to-the-wall encounter.

Arsenal team news

In terms of team news, Arsenal are dealing with several defensive absences. William Saliba won't feature after sustaining a hamstring injury in the win over Newcastle, while Jurrien Timber is recovering from ankle surgery. Gabriel Magalhaes (hamstring), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), and Gabriel Jesus (ACL) are also unavailable.

On a brighter note, Kai Havertz made his return from a hamstring problem last weekend and could start, while Mikel Merino is available again after serving a suspension and could add punch in the final third.

