How to watch today's South Korea vs Oman World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification AFC match between South Korea and Oman, as well as kick-off time and team news.

South Korea will aim to strengthen their grip on top spot in Group B of AFC World Cup qualifying when they welcome Oman to Goyang Stadium on Thursday for their seventh match of the campaign.

The Taeguk Warriors were left frustrated in their last outing, settling for a 1-1 draw against Palestine on November 19, yet they still lead the standings with 14 points. Meanwhile, Oman suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Iraq on the same date, leaving them in fourth place with six points, still within reach of a fourth-round spot.

South Korea have been a tough nut to crack, recording four wins and a draw in six matches, though their 12-goal tally suggests they've been more pragmatic than prolific. Their recent stalemate with Palestine in Jordan proved they can grind out results, but they'll look to return to winning ways against an Omani side still battling for progression.

Oman have two victories and four defeats to their name, with wins over Palestine and Kuwait keeping them in the mix. However, they'll need to improve on their 3-1 home defeat to South Korea in the reverse fixture if they hope to cause an upset.

How to watch South Korea vs Oman online - TV channels & live streams

The AFC World Cup qualifier match between South Korea and Oman will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN Sports Connect in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

South Korea vs Oman kick-off time

The match will be played at the Goyang Stadium in Goyang, South Korea on Thursday, March 20, 2025, with kick-off at 7:00 am ET or 4:00 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

South Korea team news

South Korea will need to shuffle their backline after Kim Min-jae withdrew due to injury, likely pairing Cho Yu-min with Kwon Kyung-won at centre-back. In midfield, Hwang In-beom and Park Yong-woo could form a double pivot behind an attacking quartet of Lee Kang-in, Lee Jae-sung, Son Heung-min, and Oh Se-hun.

Oman team news

For Oman, goalkeeper Ibrahim Al-Mukhaini should be shielded by Ahmed Al-Khamisi and Ghanim Al-Habashi in central defense. Further up the pitch, Abdullah Fawaz is expected to pull the strings in midfield, supported by Arshad Al-Alawi and Harib Al-Saadi.

