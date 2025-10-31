How to watch SMU vs Miami NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The No. 10 Miami Hurricanes hit the road this weekend for just the second time all year, traveling to Dallas for a Saturday afternoon showdown with SMU — and it comes at a pivotal point in the season.

Once the calendar turned to November, Miami finally stepped away from its comfort zone. The No. 10 Hurricanes (6-1, 2-1 ACC) are fresh off a commanding 42-7 demolition of Stanford, a game in which Carson Beck looked back to his usual self, completing 21-of-28 attempts with a touchdown and – most importantly – zero giveaways. Meanwhile, Mark Fletcher Jr. powered the ground game, rumbling for 106 yards and a career-best three scores.

A victory on Saturday would tighten Miami’s grip on playoff positioning — a place SMU found themselves last season. But this year, the Mustangs’ path has taken a sharp detour. Now 5-3 (3-1), SMU is coming off a frustrating 13-12 loss at Wake Forest, a game where Kevin Jennings was held without a touchdown for the first time in over a year and tossed his ACC-leading eighth interception.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the SMU vs Miami NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

SMU vs Miami: Date and kick-off time

The Miami Hurricanes will take on the SMU Mustangs in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 1, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 am PT at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in University Park, Texas.

Date Saturday, November 1, 2025 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 am PT Venue Gerald J. Ford Stadium Location University Park, Texas

How to watch SMU vs Miami on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

SMU vs Miami news & key players

SMU Mustangs team news

The SMU Mustangs took a tough one on the chin against Wake Forest, but they do have a statement win over Clemson to hang their hat on, and Boston College looms next. The Mustangs have won four of their last six and remain dangerous when they get rolling offensively.

Quarterback Kevin Jennings is completing 66.3% of his passes and has thrown for 2,119 yards with 17 touchdowns, though his eight interceptions have proven costly at times. Romello Brinson and Jordan Hudson have emerged as the main threats in the receiving corps, combining for 870 yards and six scores, while Jalen Cooper provides another steady target.

The ground game isn’t quite as explosive, but it’s serviceable, averaging 122 yards per game with T.J. Harden leading the way at 456 yards and five touchdowns. Defensively, SMU has been more bend-but-don’t-break, allowing 21.4 points and 399 yards per contest. Isaiah Nwokobia anchors the unit with 65 tackles, Terry Webb brings heat off the edge with 5.5 sacks, and Ahmaad Moses has three picks to his name.

Miami Hurricanes team news

The Miami Hurricanes roll into this matchup having taken care of business against Stanford, with their lone recent setback coming at the hands of Louisville. They'll turn their attention to Syracuse next, but first, a chance to pick up another road win. Miami has now come out on top in 16 of its last 20 outings — a testament to just how consistent this group has become under the current regime.

Quarterback Carson Beck has been sharp for most of the year, completing 73.3% of his throws for 1,673 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 7 picks. Out wide, the duo of Malachi Toney and CJ Daniels has done much of the heavy lifting, combining for 913 yards and 9 scores, while Keelan Marion continues to serve as a reliable chain-mover.

On the ground, Miami is churning out 154.4 rushing yards per game, led by Mark Fletcher Jr., who has already piled up 552 yards and found the end zone nine times. Defensively, the ‘Canes have been one of the toughest units in the ACC, giving up just 14.1 points and 270.4 yards per contest. Keionte Scott leads the charge with 34 total stops, Akheem Mesidor paces the pass rush with 3.5 sacks, and Bryce Fitzgerald has snagged a team-best three interceptions.