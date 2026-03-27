SK Slavia Prague, commonly known as Slavia Prague, is a professional soccer club based in Prague, Czech Republic. Founded in 1892, they are one of the most successful clubs in the Czech Republic since its independence in 1993, competing in the Czech First League, the top division in the country.

The club has a rich history, including numerous domestic league titles and cup wins. They are also known for their fierce rivalry with Sparta Prague in the Prague derby. Slavia Prague has made appearances in prestigious European competitions like the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch Slavia Prague’s next soccer game here in the United States.

Upcoming Slavia Prague TV schedule

Where to watch Slavia Prague for free

Here in the United States, UEFA Champions League soccer games are broadcast live on Paramount+.

Paramount+ offers new customers a seven-day trial of their service which means you can watch Slavia Prague's next game for free before deciding on whether to commit to a subscription.

Where to watch Slavia Prague with Spanish language commentary

Spanish language commentary of UEFA Champions League soccer games is available on DAZN here in the United States.

Where to watch Slavia Prague worldwide

If you are abroad, you can watch the next Slavia Prague soccer game on your preferred streaming platform using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

Country Broadcaster Czech Republic OnePlay, Nova Sport Canada DAZN Canada, Fubo Canada, Amazon Prime Video Mexico Max Mexico, TNT, Amazon Prime Video UK discovery+, Amazon Prime Video Australia Stan Sport

If you are out of the country and you would like to watch the next upcoming Slavia Prague soccer game on your preferred streaming service, you can bypass geo-restrictions using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports