How to watch today's Sheffield United vs Sunderland Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Sheffield United and Sunderland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bramall Lane is set to host a pivotal clash at the upper echelons of the Championship on Friday, as Sheffield United lock horns with Sunderland.

The Blades will aim to solidify their spot at the summit of the Championship table as they return home, riding the momentum of an impressive unbeaten streak that spans both sides of the November international break. However, they face a stern challenge from a Sunderland side keen to leapfrog them and extend their own unbeaten run to 11 matches in England's second tier.

Chris Wilder is expected to stick largely with the starting XI that secured a dominant 3-0 victory earlier in the week. Anel Ahmedhodzic remains unavailable due to suspension, while injuries continue to sideline Oliver Arblaster, Kieffer Moore, and Rhian Brewster.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

In the United States (US), the Championship match between Sheffield United and Sunderland will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial), CBS Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

Sheffield United vs Sunderland kick-off time

The Championship match between Sheffield United and Sunderland will be played at Bramall Lane in Sheffield, England.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Friday, November 29, in the US.

Team news & squads

Sheffield United team news

In the absence of Arblaster, Sydie Peck will likely pair with Vinicius Souza in the midfield engine room. At the back, skipper Jack Robinson will again join Harry Souttar in the heart of the defence, deputising for Ahmedhodzic. Up front, Tyrese Campbell, who boasts five goals in his last six outings, will lead the charge, supported by an attacking trio of Gustavo Hamer, Callum O'Hare, and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, with the latter finding the net in consecutive matches.

Sunderland team news

Meanwhile, Sunderland head to South Yorkshire grappling with an extended injury list, as Romaine Mundle, Alan Browne, Ian Poveda, Niall Huggins, Dennis Cirkin, and Jenson Seelt remain unavailable.

The visitors are expected to retain the back four that kept a clean sheet earlier this week, with Luke O'Nien, Chris Mepham, Dan Ballard, and Trai Hume providing stability at the back. In midfield, the dynamic duo of Dan Neil and Jobe Bellingham will look to dictate play.

Leading the attack is Wilson Isidor, who tops Sunderland's scoring charts with five goals this campaign. He’ll be flanked by Patrick Roberts and either Eliezer Mayenda or Tom Watson, while 17-year-old Chris Rigg adds youthful energy to the forward line.

