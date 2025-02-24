How to watch today's Sheffield United vs Leeds United Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Sheffield United and Leeds, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On Monday evening, second-placed Sheffield United will welcome league leaders Leeds United under the floodlights at Bramall Lane, setting the stage for what promises to be one of the Championship's standout clashes this season.

The Blades head into this Yorkshire derby in blistering form, having secured six wins from their last seven outings. They’ll be aiming for a fifth consecutive victory, which could see them leapfrog Leeds and claim top spot by the end of the night.

On the other side, the West Yorkshire giants travel south with their own impressive record intact, having gone unbeaten in the Championship since late November. Their resilience was on full display in their last outing against Sunderland, where manager Daniel Farke made a series of impactful second-half substitutions. The introduction of Pascal Struijk and Joe Rothwell in the 71st minute proved decisive, helping the Whites snatch a late result to keep their streak alive.

Sheffield United vs Leeds kick-off time

Championship - Championship Bramall Lane

The Championship match between Sheffield United and Leeds will be played at Bramall Lane in Sheffield, England.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT on Monday, February 24, in the US.

Team news & squads

Sheffield United team news

Blades boss Chris Wilder is optimistic that key players Gustavo Hamer, Tom Cannon, and Kieffer Moore will be fit and ready for this high-stakes showdown. Big games demand big performances from star players, and Gustavo Hamer showed exactly that with a standout display against Middlesbrough before being forced off due to a minor hamstring issue.

Leeds team news

For Leeds, Daniel Farke has few injury worries ahead of the clash, though both Max Wober and Patrick Bamford remain sidelined. However, neither has played a major role in recent matches.

Picking just one Leeds standout is no easy task, but Ao Tanaka emerges as a top contender. The dynamic midfielder boasts exceptional intelligence both on and off the ball, with impressive mobility to cover ground vertically and laterally. In my view, he stands out as one of the most well-rounded midfield talents the Championship has seen in recent years.

