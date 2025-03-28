How to watch today's Sheffield United vs Coventry Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Sheffield United and Coventry, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After nearly two weeks off, the Championship roars back into action with a crucial Friday night showdown at Bramall Lane. Coventry City will be looking to test themselves against one of the division's strongest sides as they travel to face Sheffield United.

The Sky Blues currently sit in fifth place, but with just a two-point cushion inside the playoff spots, every result matters. However, after toppling fourth-placed Sunderland in their last outing, Frank Lampard's men will approach this contest full of belief.

Meanwhile, the Blades enter the weekend knowing a victory—or even a draw—could see them leapfrog into first place, with Leeds United not in action until Saturday against Swansea City. Chris Wilder’s side has been largely solid in recent weeks, picking up four wins from their last six matches, with their only defeat coming against Leeds. However, Wilder will want to see more from his attack, as his side has managed just seven goals in those fixtures—far fewer than promotion rivals Burnley and Coventry, who have each found the net 13 times in that span.

Sheffield United vs Coventry kick-off time

Championship - Championship Bramall Lane

The Championship match between Sheffield United and Coventry will be played at Bramall Lane in Sheffield, England.

It will kick off at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT on Friday, March 28, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

Sheffield United team news

Rhian Brewster is starting to find his rhythm, contributing to goals in consecutive matches for the first time in his Sheffield United career. The 24-year-old forward has nearly doubled his tally for goal involvements this season, registering three goals and three assists as he looks to play a key role in the Blades' promotion push.

Coventry team news

Coventry enter this clash as the Championship's most in-form side, having picked up five wins from their last six outings. Only a shock defeat to struggling Derby County prevented them from boasting a perfect record in that stretch. Lampard is proving his credentials as a second-tier manager, with his team looking firmly on course for a playoff spot after an excellent run of form.

Haji Wright is back in business. The American striker, who struck seven times in his first 15 Championship appearances before an ankle injury sidelined him for three months, made a sensational impact against Sunderland, netting a hat trick in his second full 90-minute outing since his return. With momentum firmly on his side, he will be one to watch at Bramall Lane and in the weeks ahead.

