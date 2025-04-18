How to watch today's Sheffield United vs Cardiff City Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Sheffield United and Cardiff, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two outfits on very different trajectories clash at Bramall Lane on Friday, as Sheffield United play host to a struggling Cardiff City side in a crucial Championship encounter.

The Blades, under Chris Wilder, have shown grit throughout a turbulent campaign, but recent form suggests they're unravelling at the worst possible moment. Last weekend's 2-1 collapse away to bottom club Plymouth Argyle marked a third straight defeat, with two late goals undoing what had looked a solid performance at Home Park.

Cardiff, meanwhile, begin the Good Friday slate buried in the relegation zone, and their chances of survival are fading fast. A narrow 1-0 home defeat to fellow battlers Stoke City—sealed by a late own goal from Will Fish—left the Bluebirds winless in four and in desperate need of points.

Sheffield United vs Cardiff kick-off time

Championship - Championship Bramall Lane

The Championship match between Sheffield United and Cardiff will be played at Bramall Lane in Sheffield, England.

It will kick off at 9:30 am PT / 12:30 pm ET on Friday, April 18, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

Sheffield United team news

Chris Wilder rang the changes at Plymouth, making five alterations to his starting XI, and further tweaks are likely following another setback. Tom Davies, Oliver Arblaster, and Rhys Norrington-Davies remain sidelined through injury. Tom Cannon, still seeking his first goal since joining in January, led the line last time out but could face rotation pressure from Kieffer Moore or Tyrese Campbell, who tops the Blades' scoring charts with 10 league goals.

The attacking burden will again fall on the likes of Callum O'Hare, Gustavo Hamer, and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, though Rhian Brewster and Ben Brereton Diaz are pushing for more prominent roles. Both Vinicius Souza and Harry Clarke returned from injuries to start last weekend and are eyeing back-to-back appearances.

Cardiff team news

For Cardiff, injury woes continue to mount. First-choice keeper Jak Alnwick, midfield trio Andy Rinomhota, Aaron Ramsey, and Joe Ralls, along with winger Anwar El Ghazi, are all unavailable.

Up top, Yousef Salech is expected to once again partner ex-Blade Callum Robinson, with the duo contributing 17 league goals between them this term. In midfield, Calum Chambers, Alex Robertson, and young loanee Will Alves are set to anchor the centre, while the back three of Perry Ng, Will Fish, and Jesper Daland is likely to remain unchanged.

