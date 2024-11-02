How to watch today's Sevilla vs Real Sociedad La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch La Liga match between Sevilla and Real Sociedad, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sevilla will be bidding to move closer to European places when they continue their La Liga campaign with a clash against Real Sociedad at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Sunday.

The hosts will enter this match having won 2-0 against Espanyol. Indeed, Los Nervionenses had accumulated seven points from their three previous fixtures against Real Valladolid, Athletic, and Real Betis before suffering a heavy loss to league leaders Barcelona. However, they quickly rebounded and will aim to build on that momentum here.

This season, Sevilla has recorded four victories, three draws, and four defeats across their 11 league matches, earning 15 points and positioning themselves in 10th place, just three points shy of sixth-placed Real Betis.

Real Sociedad, who finished sixth in La Liga last season, currently trail sixth-placed Mallorca by six points after a 2-0 loss to Osasuna. They have struggled to present themselves as serious contenders for a return to European competition this time.

How to watch Sevilla vs Real Sociedad online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, La Liga match between Sevilla and Real Sociedad will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream and ESPN Deportes.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Sevilla vs Real Sociedad kick-off time

Date: Sunday, November 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm ET/ 9:30 am PT Venue: Estadio R. Sanchez Pizjuan

La Liga match between Sevilla and Real Sociedad will be played at Estadio R. Sanchez Pizjuan in Seville, Spain.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm ET/ 9:30 am PT on Sunday, November 3, 2024, in the US.

Team news & squads

Sevilla team news

Sevilla will be without Orjan Nyland, Loic Bade, and Tanguy Nianzou, all of whom picked up injuries during Friday's victory against Espanyol.

The Andalusian club is also grappling with the absence of the injured trio consisting of Saul Niguez, Chidera Ejuke, and Suso.

Sevilla possible XI: Nyland; Carmona, Bade, Nianzou, Pedrosa; Agoume, Lokonga, Sow; Ejuke, Romero, Lukebakio

Position Players Goalkeepers: Fernandez, Nyland, Flores Defenders: Pedrosa, Salas, Montiel, Navas, Barco, Bade, Marcao, Sanchez, Carmona Midfielders: Gudelj, Ortiz, Sambi Lokonga, Agoume Forwards: Romero, Iheanacho, Suso, Lukebakio, Peque, Ejuke

Real Sociedad team news

Real Sociedad will be missing several key players for their match against Osasuna, including Alex Remiro, Aihen Munoz, Pablo Marin, Hamari Traore, and Arsen Zakharyan.

Mikel Oyarzabal and Martin Zubimendi are expected to be key starters for the home team, while Brais Mendez is likely to secure a spot in the midfield.

Real Sociedad possible XI: Merrero; Aramburu, Zubeldia, Aguerd, S Gomez; Oyarzabal, Sucic, Zubimendi, Mendez, Barrenetxea; Oskarsson

Position Players Goalkeepers: Remiro, Marrero Defenders: Aguerd, Odriozola, Traoré, Aramburu, Pacheco, Muñoz, López, Martin, González Midfielders: Kubo, Gómez, Sučić, Zakharyan, Zubimendi, Méndez, Barrenetxea, Zubeldia, Turrientes, Elustondo, Marín, Olasagasti, Magunazelaia Forwards: Oyarzabal, Sadiq, Óskarsson, Becker

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 02/03/24 Sevilla 3-3 Real Sociedad La Liga 26/11/23 Real Sociedad 2-1 Sevilla La Liga 04/06/23 Real Sociedad 2-1 Sevilla La Liga 09/11/22 Sevilla 1-2 Real Sociedad La Liga 20/03/22 Sevilla 0-0 Real Sociedad La Liga

