How to watch today's Sevilla vs Osasuna La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Sevilla return to the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan on Saturday desperate to put the brakes on a three-match skid in La Liga.

Los Nervionenses have stumbled out of form and now sit 13th in the table with 13 points from their opening 11 games, not disastrous, but certainly not where a club of their stature expects to be.

Their visitors, Osasuna, haven't exactly set the league alight either, sitting two spots behind in 15th with 11 points from the same number of matches. It’s very much a matchup of two sides searching for direction and stability.

Sevilla vs Osasuna kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio R. Sanchez Pizjuan

The match will be played at the Estadio R. Sanchez Pizjuan in Seville, Spain on Saturday, November 8, with kick-off at 10:15 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Sevilla team news

The hosts, however, will be shorthanded once again in the final third. Isaac Romero continues to deal with an adductor issue in his right leg, while Alexis Sanchez is still recovering from a lingering hamstring problem.

Beyond that, head coach Matias Almeyda could be forced into more adjustments, with César Azpilicueta, Joan Jordan, Lucien Agoume, and Fabio Cardoso all racing the clock to be fit in time.

Osasuna team news

As for Osasuna, their injury concerns are no less impactful. Iker Benito remains a long-term absentee due to his cruciate ligament injury, and Valentin Rosier is sidelined with a hamstring issue. Adding to their troubles, Lucas Torro picked up a thigh injury early in last weekend's draw with Real Oviedo and won't feature here either.

