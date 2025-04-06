How to watch today's Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the La Liga match between Sevilla and Atletico Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atletico Madrid will aim to snap a winless run stretching over a month when they visit Sevilla at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán on Sunday afternoon in La Liga action.

Sevilla, for their part, have endured another turbulent campaign, continuing a recent trend of instability that’s seen three different managers steer them away from relegation danger in each of the last two seasons. Now, under the guidance of Garcia Pimienta, who took charge after parting ways with Las Palmas, the Andalusian side has found a degree of stability, though quality remains thin across the squad. Forward Dodi Lukebakio has been one of the few bright sparks in the final third. Sevilla’s most recent outing ended in disappointment, as they fell 2-1 to bitter rivals Real Betis in El Gran Derbi at the Benito Villamarin.

For Diego Simeone's Atletico, this stretch has been a reversal of past patterns—where results often masked lackluster displays. This time, strong performances have yielded little reward, with the team's season unraveling on multiple fronts. Having crashed out of the Champions League and fallen off the pace in the La Liga title race, Los Rojiblancos were dealt another blow midweek, bowing out of the Copa del Rey semi-finals to Barcelona on aggregate, 5-4.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), La Liga match between Sevilla and Atletico Madrid will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, ESPN+, DirecTV Stream and ESPN Deportes.

Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio R. Sanchez Pizjuan

La Liga match between Sevilla and Atletico Madrid will be played at Estadio R. Sanchez Pizjuan in Seville, Spain.

It will kick off at 7:15 am PT / 10:15 am ET on Sunday, April 6, in the US.

Team news & squads

Sevilla team news

Sevilla will take encouragement from a clean bill of health heading into this clash, with no new injuries or suspensions to report. However, they remain without center-back Tanguy Nianzou, who continues to nurse a thigh issue.

Atletico Madrid team news

Atletico, meanwhile, rotated heavily in their previous league fixture, and Diego Simeone may continue to shuffle his squad in search of a spark. They’ll be without Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez, who serves a suspension this weekend.

