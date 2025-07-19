How to watch today's Seattle Sounders vs San Jose Earthquakes MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Seattle Sounders FC and San Jose Earthquakes, as well as kick-off time and team news.

With just five points separating them in the race for a top-nine finish out West, Seattle Sounders welcome San Jose Earthquakes to Lumen Field on Saturday for a pivotal MLS showdown.

The Sounders come into this one riding high after stringing together a four-game unbeaten run, vaulting themselves into fifth place in the Western Conference. San Jose, on the other hand, have slipped to ninth after going four matches without a win, and they'll be desperate to halt that slide.

Seattle returned from their Club World Cup campaign earlier this summer, looking to reset after a poor showing on the global stage. They entered that tournament on the back of back-to-back MLS defeats to Minnesota United and Vancouver Whitecaps, and things didn't get any better overseas with group-stage losses to Botafogo, Atletico Madrid, and Paris Saint-Germain.

Since their return, though, Brian Schmetzer's men have rediscovered their rhythm, grabbing eight points from their last four league matches. That run includes a tidy 2-0 win over Austin FC and a gritty 1-1 draw with Columbus Crew, suggesting the Rave Green may have turned the corner at just the right time.

Their visitors from San Jose are still searching for a spark. After finishing a lowly 14th in the West last season, the Earthquakes are eyeing a return to the playoffs in 2025. With 29 points from 23 matches (W7 D8 L8), they remain in the hunt, but recent form has been worrying, with no wins in their last four league games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Seattle Sounders FC vs San Jose Earthquakes kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Lumen Field

The MLS match between Seattle Sounders FC and San Jose Earthquakes will be played at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, United States.

It will kick off at 8:30 pm PT / 5:30 pm ET on Saturday, July 19, in the US.

Team news & squads

Seattle Sounders FC team news

Injuries continue to bite for Seattle, who remain without first-choice shot-stopper Stefan Frei, as well as Stuart Hawkins, Joao Paulo, and Paul Arriola. That means Andrew Thomas will continue in goal, while the defense could see a shake-up if Yeimar Gomez Andrade fails to recover from the knock that forced him off at halftime last time out, Kim Kee-Hee is on standby.

Up top, Daniel Musovski will spearhead the attack, supported by the in-form Albert Rusnak, who netted a brace against the Colorado Rapids to take his season tally to 10 MLS goals.

San Jose Earthquakes team news

As for San Jose, they're still without midfield engine Noel Buck, who’s been sidelined since May. Up front, veteran striker Josef Martínez will aim to build on his eighth goal of the campaign, while Cristian Arango remains the main man with 11 goals and five assists from 19 MLS appearances.

Creative spark Cristian Espinoza is expected to continue his duties down the right flank, while Reid Roberts, Bruno Wilson, and Rodrigues are likely to form the Quakes' defensive trio.

