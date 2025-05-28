How to watch today's Seattle Sounders vs San Diego FC MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Seattle Sounders FC and San Diego FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Seattle Sounders will look to extend their unbeaten home run when they welcome an in-form San Diego FC to Lumen Field on Wednesday night.

Brian Schmetzer's men edged out FC Dallas 1-0 last time out, thanks to a coolly taken late penalty by Albert Rusnak. However, it was Stefan Frei who truly earned the points, pulling off five crucial saves to preserve the clean sheet and secure all three.

That hard-fought win lifted Seattle above rivals Portland Timbers on goal difference and into fifth in the Western Conference. They're now level on 23 points with fourth-place LAFC, and a comfortable six points clear of the Houston Dynamo in 10th.

Their midweek opponents, San Diego FC, arrive in the Pacific Northwest riding a wave of momentum. After hitting a rough patch in April with three straight defeats, Mikey Varas has guided his side to an impressive turnaround, racking up four wins and a draw in their last five outings.

San Diego's latest triumph came in thrilling fashion over the weekend. Trailing the LA Galaxy, they roared back at Snapdragon Stadium. Luca de la Torre hit back within a minute of conceding, before Mexican star Hirving Lozano sealed the comeback with a dramatic 95th-minute winner.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs San Diego FC online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, the MLS match between Seattle Sounders FC and FC Dallas will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Seattle Sounders FC vs San Diego FC kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Lumen Field

The MLS match between Seattle Sounders FC and FC Dallas will be played at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

It will kick off at 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in the United States (US).

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Seattle Sounders FC team news

Seattle Sounders will have to cope without defensive anchor Yeimar Gomez Andrade this week after the center-back was forced off just 16 minutes into the clash with FC Dallas due to injury.

In his absence, expect Jonathan Bell to step into the heart of the backline alongside Kim Kee-hee, with Alex Roldan and Nouhou Tolo expected to keep their spots out wide in Brian Schmetzer's defensive setup.

Up front, there’s uncertainty over Danny Musovski, who sat out the weekend win with a hip issue. If he doesn't pass fit, Jesus Ferreira should lead the line once again, supported by Albert Rusnak pulling strings just behind him.

San Diego FC team news

As for San Diego FC, they'll be without right-back Willy Kumado, who limped off shortly after the break against LA Galaxy. That likely opens the door for promising 18-year-old Oscar Verhoeven to earn a start on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, fitness concerns remain over left-back Hamady Diop, who has missed the past two fixtures. In his stead, Luca Bombino is expected to retain his place in Mikey Varas's starting eleven.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

SEA Last match SDI 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win San Diego FC 3 - 0 Seattle Sounders FC 0 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

Useful links