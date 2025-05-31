How to watch today's Seattle Sounders vs Minnesota United MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Seattle Sounders FC and Minnesota United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Seattle Sounders will welcome Minnesota United to Lumen Field on Sunday for the first of their two regular-season MLS clashes.

Fresh off a gritty 1-0 win over San Diego, the Rave Green have climbed to fourth in the Western Conference, just a single point behind third-place Minnesota, who battled to a scoreless draw midweek against the Vancouver Whitecaps.

How to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs Minnesota United online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, the MLS match between Seattle Sounders FC and Minnesota United will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Seattle Sounders FC vs Minnesota United kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Lumen Field

The MLS match between Seattle Sounders FC and Minnesota United will be played at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, USA.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm PT / 6:00 pm ET on Saturday, May 31, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

Seattle Sounders FC team news

Seattle were without key pieces in their midweek victory, as Jordan Morris and Yeimar Gomez Andrade were sidelined with hamstring issues, while Paul Arriola missed out due to a knee problem.

Still, Jesus Ferreira found the back of the net just before the 30-minute mark, and veteran keeper Stefan Frei came up big with seven saves to notch his second straight league clean sheet.

Minnesota United team news

On the other side, Kipp Keller was absent from Minnesota's lineup against Vancouver due to a leg injury and remains questionable for this weekend’s tilt. Dayne St. Clair held firm in goal for the Loons, making three saves to earn his fourth shutout on the road in MLS play this season.

