Major League Soccer
Lumen Field
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Seattle Sounders vs LAFC MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Major League SoccerSeattle Sounders FC vs Los Angeles FCSeattle Sounders FCLos Angeles FC

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Seattle Sounders FC and Los Angeles FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Looking to snap a three-game winless run in all competitions, the Seattle Sounders will welcome Los Angeles FC to Lumen Field for an MLS showdown this Saturday.

Seattle have endured a sluggish start to the campaign and will have their work cut out against a confident LAFC side.

On the other hand, Los Angeles FC have hit the ground running, securing back-to-back wins to open the season. They currently sit second in the Western Conference standings.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs Los Angeles FC online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the MLS match between Seattle Sounders FC and LAFC will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV (through the MLS Season Pass), Fubo (sign up for a free-trial), DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, FOX Deportes and FOX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Seattle Sounders FC vs Los Angeles FC kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer
Lumen Field

The MLS match between Seattle Sounders FC and Los Angeles FC will be played at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

It will kick off at 4:45 pm ET / 1:45 pm PT on Saturday, March 8, in the United States (US).

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Seattle Sounders FC team news

Seattle Sounders have just one injury concern heading into this clash, with Reed Baker-Whiting still sidelined, having yet to feature in 2024.

After hitting double figures in both goals and assists last season, Albert Rusnak has yet to hit his stride this campaign but remains a key player to watch.

Los Angeles FC team news

For Los Angeles FC, Lorenzo Dellavalle continues his recovery from a long-term knee injury, with no clear timeline for his return. Thiago Holm is also ruled out due to a lingering calf issue, delaying his debut since arriving from Celtic.

Meanwhile, Denis Bouanga rediscovered his scoring touch with a brace against Columbus Crew and will be eager to build on that momentum this weekend.

Form

SEA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

LAF
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

SEA

Last 5 matches

LAF

1

Win

0

Draws

4

Wins

2

Goals scored

9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

