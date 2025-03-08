How to watch today's Seattle Sounders vs LAFC MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Seattle Sounders FC and Los Angeles FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Looking to snap a three-game winless run in all competitions, the Seattle Sounders will welcome Los Angeles FC to Lumen Field for an MLS showdown this Saturday.

Seattle have endured a sluggish start to the campaign and will have their work cut out against a confident LAFC side.

On the other hand, Los Angeles FC have hit the ground running, securing back-to-back wins to open the season. They currently sit second in the Western Conference standings.

How to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs Los Angeles FC online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the MLS match between Seattle Sounders FC and LAFC will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV (through the MLS Season Pass), Fubo (sign up for a free-trial), DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, FOX Deportes and FOX.

Seattle Sounders FC vs Los Angeles FC kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Lumen Field

The MLS match between Seattle Sounders FC and Los Angeles FC will be played at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

It will kick off at 4:45 pm ET / 1:45 pm PT on Saturday, March 8, in the United States (US).

Team news & squads

Seattle Sounders FC team news

Seattle Sounders have just one injury concern heading into this clash, with Reed Baker-Whiting still sidelined, having yet to feature in 2024.

After hitting double figures in both goals and assists last season, Albert Rusnak has yet to hit his stride this campaign but remains a key player to watch.

Los Angeles FC team news

For Los Angeles FC, Lorenzo Dellavalle continues his recovery from a long-term knee injury, with no clear timeline for his return. Thiago Holm is also ruled out due to a lingering calf issue, delaying his debut since arriving from Celtic.

Meanwhile, Denis Bouanga rediscovered his scoring touch with a brace against Columbus Crew and will be eager to build on that momentum this weekend.

