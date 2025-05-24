How to watch today's Seattle Sounders vs FC Dallas MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Seattle Sounders FC and FC Dallas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Seattle Sounders return to Lumen Field this weekend with eyes firmly set on tightening their grip on a playoff spot, as they square off against a faltering FC Dallas side.

Midfield maestro Albert Rusnak remains the heartbeat of Seattle's attack, having notched his sixth league goal of the campaign in last week’s 1-1 stalemate against Portland. The Slovakian struck just before the break, and his form will be vital as Brian Schmetzer's men look to climb the Western Conference ladder.

Their visitors, meanwhile, are stumbling. Dallas head into this clash without a win in their last three, and a 2-0 Texas derby defeat to Houston Dynamo last time out sees them languishing in 11th place after 13 outings. However, the return of Paxton Pomykal from a lengthy knee injury was a rare bright spot in that loss.

Seattle Sounders FC vs FC Dallas kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Lumen Field

The MLS match between Seattle Sounders FC and FC Dallas will be played at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT on Saturday, May 24, 2025 in the United States (US).

Team news & squads

Seattle Sounders FC team news

Seattle will be without a trio of key figures—Paul Arriola remains sidelined with a knee injury, while Jordan Morris and Jackson Ragen are still nursing hamstring issues. But Danny Musovski continues to make his presence felt, with four of his five goals this season being openers— including the lone strike in last month's narrow 1-0 win over Dallas.

FC Dallas team news

Though Maarten Paes is back in goal after illness, the Texans will likely travel light on depth. Enzo Newman, Sebastian Lletget, Geovane Jesus, and Leo Chu are all expected to sit this one out due to various knocks.

No single Dallas player has matched Rusnak's scoring tally, but Luciano Acosta, Petar Musa, and Anderson Julio have each found the net three times, capable of producing a moment of magic if Seattle's defense isn't on its toes.

