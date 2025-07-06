How to watch today's Seattle Sounders vs Columbus Crew MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Seattle Sounders FC and Columbus Crew, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sunday's MLS spotlight turns to Lumen Field, where the Columbus Crew kick off a three-match road swing with a clash against the Seattle Sounders.

Seattle (8-6-5, 29 points) returned from their disappointing FIFA Club World Cup campaign in style, securing a 2-0 home win over Austin FC last weekend. That result kept them firmly in the Western Conference playoff mix, sitting fifth in the standings and trailing the conference leaders by 10 points.

The visiting Crew (10-3-7, 37 points) are riding a hot streak of their own, stringing together three straight wins in league play. Their latest triumph came in gritty fashion, a 1-0 shutout of Eastern Conference frontrunner Philadelphia, thanks to a stoppage-time strike from Mohamed Farsi. Columbus currently holds fourth place in the East, just five points adrift of Supporters’ Shield pace-setters FC Cincinnati.

Seattle Sounders FC vs Columbus Crew kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Lumen Field

The match will be played at Lumen Field on Sunday, July 6, with kick-off set for 5:00 pm ET or 2:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Seattle Sounders FC team news

Seattle could be a little shorthanded on Sunday. Centre-back Kim Kee-Hee continues to recover from a calf issue, Yeimar Gomez Andrade remains sidelined with a muscle injury, Paul Arriola is dealing with a torn cruciate ligament, and Reed Baker-Whiting will serve a suspension. Still, the Sounders found goals last time out through Jesus Ferreira and Daniel Musovski, while Stefan Frei enjoyed a quiet evening with only one save needed to notch the clean sheet.

Columbus Crew team news

On the other side, Columbus is facing its own personnel challenges, particularly in net. Starting keeper Patrick Schulte is still nursing an abdominal strain, while backup Nicholas Hagen picked up a muscle injury while away on international duty with Guatemala at the Gold Cup. Veteran Evan Bush stepped in last weekend and barely broke a sweat, not facing a single shot on target in the shutout over Philly. Rudy Camacho’s availability remains uncertain due to a hamstring issue.

