How to watch today's Seattle Reign vs Houston Dash NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between Seattle Reign FC and Houston Dash, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fresh off a gritty, hard-fought win over the NWSL's top side, the Seattle Reign are back on home turf this Sunday as they welcome the Houston Dash to Lumen Field.

After both clubs finished near the basement in 2024, separated by just a single victory, the offseason brought sweeping changes and renewed ambition. While the Dash may look stronger on paper, it's the Reign who've been delivering where it counts: on the pitch.

Sitting in 8th but within striking distance of the top four, Seattle has a golden opportunity to keep climbing and prove their recent success isn't just a short-term spark.

As for Houston, it's another chance to kick-start a stalled campaign. Despite some headline signings, they're still languishing near the foot of the table and desperate to flip the script as the season’s middle third gets underway.

How to watch Seattle Reign FC vs Houston Dash online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the NWSL match between Seattle Reign FC and Houston Dash will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and NWSL+.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Seattle Reign FC vs Houston Dash kick-off time

The NWSL match between Seattle Reign FC and Houston Dash will be played at the Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, United States.

It will kick off at 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT on Sunday, May 11, 2025 in the US.

Team news & squads

Seattle Reign FC team news

Nerilia Mondesir (leg) remains sidelined for a third straight outing, while both Ryanne Brown (ACL) and Veronica Latsko (Achilles) have seen their 2025 campaigns cut short. Jess Fishlock (leg) is still on the road to recovery and won't feature this Sunday either.

Houston Dash team news

On Houston's side, Allysha Chapman continues to sit out with a lingering wrist issue that's kept her out for 45 days. Ramona Bachmann is also unavailable as she begins a stretch of parental leave. The good news for the Dash? They’re as close to full strength as they've been all year, with Natalie Jacobs and Evelina Duljan both back in the fold after nearly a month out.

