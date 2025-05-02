How to watch today's Seattle Reign FC vs Kansas City Current NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between Seattle Reign and Kansas City Current, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Seattle Reign will take on Kansas City Current in the NWSL at Lumen Field on Friday.

The visitors are leading the standings with 15 points from six matches, having only lost one game so far. With eight points in the bag, the hosts are eighth in the league table and will be hoping to capitalize on the leaders' recent defeat to North Carolina Courage and spring a surprise.

How to watch Seattle Reign vs Kansas City Current online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+, CBS and NWSL+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Seattle Reign FC vs Kansas City Current kick-off time

The match will be played at the Lumen Field on Friday, with kick-off at 10.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Seattle Reign FC team news

Seattle Reign enter their upcoming match with a roster featuring a blend of experienced veterans and promising young talent. They recently signed U.S. Women’s National Team forward Lynn Williams and goalkeeper Cassie Miller to bolster their squad, while re-signing key players like Jess Fishlock and Lauren Barnes. However, they will be without forward Veronica Latsko for the season due to a torn Achilles tendon.

Defender Sofia Huerta remains on loan at Olympique Lyonnais until June, and defender Ryanne Brown is still recovering from an ACL injury. The team’s youthful core, including players like Jordyn Bugg and Madison Curry, will be supported by seasoned internationals such as Ana-Maria Crnogorčević and Williams as they aim to build on a strong start to the 2025 NWSL season

Kansas City Current team news

Kansas City Current faces injury challenges ahead of their match, with several key players sidelined. Forward Michelle Cooper, attacker Kristen Hamilton, defender Alex Pfeiffer, winger Nichelle Prince, midfielder Gabrielle Robinson, and defender Regan Steigleder are all out with various lower leg, hip, knee, and thigh injuries.

Despite these absences, Kansas City remain competitive and have recently set an NWSL record with a win over Houston. The squad will rely on the fitness and form of their available players to maintain momentum in the league, while managing the impact of these injuries on squad depth and tactical options

