NWSL
team-logo
5 - 2
FT
team-logo
Temwa Chawinga 28', 47'Lauren 45' + 2'Vanessa DiBernardo 46'Lo'eau LaBonta 67' (pen)
Jordyn Huitema 24', 41'
(HT 2-2) (FT 5-2)

Kansas City Current vs Seattle Reign FCResults & stats,