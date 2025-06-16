How to watch today’s Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings Major League Cricket game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the MLC game between the Seattle Orcas and the Texas Super Kings.

The Texas Super Kings are flying high in the 2025 Major League Cricket season, and they'll aim to keep their winning streak intact when they face the Seattle Orcas at the Oakland Coliseum on Tuesday, June 17.Led by the ever-reliable Faf du Plessis, Texas have kicked things off in style, edging out MI New York by just three runs in a thriller before steamrolling the Los Angeles Knight Riders by 57 runs. Their most recent triumph was particularly emphatic — racking up 181/4 before skittling the Knights for just 124 inside 18 overs.

In contrast, the Seattle Orcas, under the leadership of big-hitting Heinrich Klaasen, are still searching for their first points. They stumbled in their opener against Washington Freedom, managing only 145/9 before being steamrolled in just 13.3 overs. While David Warner and Kyle Mayers provided some spark up top, the rest of the batting unit failed to fire.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage IPL battle between the Seattle Orcas and the Texas Super Kings will take place on Monday, June 16, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET or 6:00 pm PT, at Oakland Coliseum in California.

Date Monday, June 16, 2025 Time 9:00 pm ET or 6:00 pm PT Venue Oakland Coliseum Location California

How to watch Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Live stream: Fubo, Sling

Fans in the USA can watch the MLC match between Orcas and Super Kings online through Willow TV.

Willow TV is available through several cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Verizon Fios, among others.

For those without a cable subscription, streaming options are also on the table. Willow TV can be accessed via OTT platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo. Viewers can subscribe to Willow TV as a standalone service starting at $10 per month or bundle it with an existing Sling plan. Fubo is another solid choice for catching the Major League Cricket in the United States.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Orcas vs Super Kings Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Seattle Orcas Team News

Seattle do boast some firepower in the form of Aaron Jones, Sikandar Raza, and Klaasen himself. Expect at least one of those names to step up in this crucial fixture.

The bowling, however, remains a concern. While Waqar Salamkheil impressed in patches and Cameron Gannon offers control, the Orcas lack a genuine wicket-taking option with the new ball and at the death. They may look to shake things up by bringing in Gulbadin Naib or Fazalhaq Farooqi to inject some much-needed pace and penetration.

Predicted XI: Kyle Mayers, David Warner, Steve Taylor, Heinrich Klaasen (WK/C), Aaron Jones, Sikandar Raza, Jasdeep Singh, Harmeet Singh, Cameron Gannon, Obed McCoy, Waqar Salamkheil.

Texas Super Kings Team News

Devon Conway has been the linchpin at the top, striking 99 runs across two matches with a crisp strike rate of 150. Daryl Mitchell showed his composure in the previous game with a steady unbeaten 36, giving Texas some much-needed stability in the middle. Meanwhile, Donovan Ferreira and Saiteja Mukkamalla have shown they’re more than capable of turning it up a gear when required.

With the ball, Adam Milne has been electric, grabbing five wickets at a miserly economy of just 4.18. He’s been complemented brilliantly by left-arm wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad, who continues to be a menace through the middle overs. The supporting cast of Stephen Wing and Zia-ul-Haq also offer plenty of bite and variation, making the Super Kings a well-rounded, dangerous unit.

Predicted XI: Devon Conway (WK), Faf du Plessis (C), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Daryl Mitchell, Shubham Ranjane, Donovan Ferreira, Calvin Savage, Adam Milne, Stephen Wiig, Noor Ahmad, Zia-ul-Haq.

Orcas vs Super Kings Pitch Report

The Oakland Coliseum has been making use of the same drop-in surface that featured in the T20 World Cup 2024 fixtures held in New York. But unlike the sluggish, bowler-friendly conditions seen there, this pitch has played out much more favourably for batters in the ongoing MLC season. Across the first six matches, teams batting first have posted healthy scores, with the average first-innings total hovering around 193. Interestingly, four of those contests have gone the way of the side setting the target, while teams chasing have only managed to come out on top twice — a clear nod to the advantages of putting runs on the board early at this venue.