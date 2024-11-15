How to watch today's Scotland vs Croatia Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League A match between Scotland and Croatia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Scotland resume their Nations League campaign on Friday night as they lock horns against Croatia at Hampden Park.

As the final international break of 2024 begins, Scotland aims to close out the year by extending their impressive eight-match unbeaten streak, hoping to avoid relegation from the Nations League's top tier after earning promotion last season.

Steve Clarke's side finds itself at the bottom of Group A1, with only one point from their four games. However, each of their losses has been by a narrow one-goal margin, and they recently earned a valuable goalless draw against Portugal in their last outing.

Meanwhile, Croatia arrives in Glasgow this weekend sitting in second place in the group. They’re aiming to reduce the three-point gap behind leaders Portugal in pursuit of the top spot and a seeded position in next year’s quarterfinals.

Managed by Zlatko Dalic, Croatia has gathered seven points from their four group games. The team has suffered just one loss in their last six matches across all competitions, though that stretch includes their disappointing exit in the group stage of Euro 2024.

How to watch Scotland vs Croatia online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Nations League match between Scotland and Croatia will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, ViX and Fox Soccer Plus.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Scotland vs Croatia kick-off time

Date: Friday, November 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm ET/ 11:45 am PT Venue: Hampden Park

The UEFA Nations League A game between Scotland vs Croatia will be played at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland.

It will kick off at 2:45 pm ET/ 11:45 am PT on Friday, November 15, 2024, in the United States (US).

Team news & squads

Scotland team news

After grappling with the absence of several seasoned players in recent months due to injuries, Scotland will see the return of Jack Hendry, John McGinn, and Stuart Armstrong for this month's fixtures, though they remain without Torino striker Che Adams. Adams was sidelined with a thigh injury during last week's Derby della Mole against Juventus and has not yet fully recovered. In his absence, Tommy Conway, Lyndon Dykes, and Lawrence Shankland are all in contention to lead the line.

However, none of the three forwards are currently in peak form: Conway has five goals for Middlesbrough, Dykes has yet to open his account in League One, and Shankland has managed only one goal this season following an impressive 33-goal tally for club and country last year.

Whoever gets the nod up front can expect support from McGinn and Scott McTominay. Meanwhile, McTominay's Napoli teammate Billy Gilmour is set for an intriguing midfield duel with Croatia’s playmaker Luka Modric.

Scotland possible XI: Gordon; Ralston, Souttar, Hendry, Robertson; McLean, Gilmour; McGinn, McTominay, Doak; Dykes.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gordon, McCracken, McCrorie, Slicker Defenders: Ralston, Robertson, Hanley, Souttar, MacKenzie, Porteous, Lindsay, Devlin, Jack Hendry, Scott McKenna Midfielders: McTominay, Barron, Gilmour, Irving, Morgan, Gauld, McLean, McGinn, Armstrong Forwards: Dykes, Shankland, Christie, Doak, Nisbet

Croatia team news

For Croatia, Lovro Majer and Bruno Petkovic will miss out due to injuries, yet Modric will lead a seasoned squad that includes Ivan Perisic. The PSV winger has been involved in three goals over two previous encounters with Scotland, although he has not scored in his 18 Nations League appearances.

With first-choice goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic suspended after his red card against Poland, Augsburg’s Nediljko Labrovic is expected to step in on Friday. Meanwhile, Scotland’s 41-year-old keeper Craig Gordon will continue to fill in for the injured Angus Gunn.

Croatia possible XI: Labrovic; Sutalo, Caleta-Car, Gvardiol; Perisic, Modric, Kovacic, Sosa; Baturina, Kramaric; Matanovic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Livaković, Labrović, Ivušić Defenders: Ćaleta-Car, Gvardiol, Erlić, Šutalo, Sosa Midfielders: Jakić, Modrić, Sučić, Pašalić, Baturina, Sučić Forwards: Pašalić, Oršić, Kramarić, Budimir, Perišić, Ivanušec, Pjaca, Matanović, Perisic

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition October 12, 2024 Croatia 2-1 Scotland UEFA Nations League June 23, 2021 Croatia 3-1 Scotland EURO October 16, 2013 Scotland 2-0 Croatia World Championship Qualifiers UEFA June 7, 2013 Croatia 0-1 Scotland World Championship Qualifiers UEFA

