How to watch Savannah Bananas vs The Firefighters Banana Ball

ESPN's summer run of Banana Ball rolls into Boston this Sunday as the Savannah Bananas bring their high-octane antics and off-the-wall baseball to the iconic Fenway Park, Boston, MA where they'll square off against The Firefighters.

Known for flipping the script on traditional baseball, the Bananas deliver non-stop entertainment, quirky rules, and a party-like vibe that's anything but conventional, and that's exactly what fans love about it.

Think of the Bananas as baseball's answer to the Harlem Globetrotters, mixing athletic skill with showmanship for a night of laughs, stunts, and family-friendly chaos at the oldest stadium in Major League Baseball.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and stream coverage of the 2025 Firefighters vs Savannah Bananas Banana Ball clash.

How to watch the Firefighters vs Savannah Bananas on TV & stream live online

Sunday marks the sixth of ten Savannah Bananas matchups set to be broadcast across ESPN's family of networks this summer. The team's nationwide tour is lighting up 18 Major League Baseball ballparks and even making stops at three football stadiums along the way. Fans can catch all the action via streaming on ESPN+ or tune in through Fubo (free trial available).

Calling the chaos will be Josh Talevski and Biko Skalla, who'll provide colorful commentary and break down the quirky twists of Banana Ball rules as the spectacle unfolds.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

The Firefighters at the Savannah Bananas date, start time

The Savannah Bananas bring their Banana Ball World Tour to Boston's Fenway Park for a Sunday night clash against the Firefighters. The game is scheduled to start at 3:30 pm ET or 12:30 pm PT on Sunday, July 6, 2025.

Date Sunday, July 6, 2025 Time 3:30 pm ET or 12:30 pm PT Venue Fenway Park Location Boston, MA

2025 Savannah Bananas summer schedule