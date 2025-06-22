How to watch today's Saudi Arabia vs Trinidad & Tobago CONCACAF Gold Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Gold Cup match between Saudi Arabia and Trinidad and Tobago, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Saudi Arabia's maiden foray into the CONCACAF Gold Cup has been a mixed bag so far, with one win and one loss in the books. Now, the Green Falcons face a pivotal showdown with Trinidad and Tobago as both sides eye a spot in the knockout stages.

The Saudis edged past Haiti 1-0 in their group opener at Snapdragon Stadium, but the scoreline only tells part of the story. Haiti controlled 57% of possession and peppered the goal with more attempts, suggesting the result could've easily swung the other way on another day.

Trinidad and Tobago, meanwhile, were handed a reality check by a dominant USMNT side. The Soca Warriors were completely outclassed in a 3-0 defeat on June 16, managing just three shots compared to the Americans' relentless 21, while enjoying a meagre 29% share of the ball.

How to watch Saudi Arabia vs Trinidad and Tobago online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the CONCACAF Gold Cup match between Saudi Arabia and Trinidad & Tobago will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, UniMás, ViX and FS1.

Saudi Arabia vs Trinidad and Tobago kick-off time

The CONCACAF Gold Cup match between Saudi Arabia and Trinidad & Tobago will be played at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, United States.

It will kick off at 4:00 pm PT or 7:00 pm ET on Sunday, June 22, 2025 in the US.

Team news & squads

Saudi Arabia team news

Saudi Arabia head into this one short-handed, with several key figures absent due to Club World Cup commitments, most notably Al Hilal stars Nawaf Al Dawsari and Salem Al Dawsari.

On the Saudi side, it was Saleh Alshehri who grabbed the spotlight. The forward coolly tucked away a penalty to seal a narrow win over Haiti. It might not have been a goal for the highlight reel, but when it comes to tournament football, it's the result, not the style, that counts.

Trinidad and Tobago team news

As for Trinidad and Tobago, coach Angus Eve has a full-strength squad at his disposal and no injury clouds hanging over his side, a luxury at this stage of the tournament.

All eyes are on Marvin Phillip this week after a turbulent outing against the United States. While the veteran Trinidadian goalkeeper did pull off six solid stops, his net was breached five times, a stat that's hard to overlook, no matter how many saves he made.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

KSA Last 2 matches T/T 1 Win 0 Draws 1 Win Saudi Arabia 3 - 1 Trinidad and Tobago

Saudi Arabia 1 - 3 Trinidad and Tobago 4 Goals scored 4 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 2/2

Standings

