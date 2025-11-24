How to watch today's Sassuolo vs Pisa Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Both clubs earned promotion back to Serie A last term, and now Sassuolo and Pisa collide on Monday at the Mapei Stadium with their survival ambitions firmly in mind.

The Neroverdi head into the clash riding the momentum of a statement win in Bergamo before the international pause, while their visitors from Tuscany finally snapped a 34–year wait for a top-flight victory.

As so often happens, Sassuolo's charge was powered by their evergreen talisman Domenico Berardi, who pulled the strings with a masterful display in that 3-0 triumph over Atalanta. The long-time fan favourite coolly converted a first-half penalty, then teed up Andrea Pinamonti moments after the interval, before helping himself to another goal midway through the second period.

That commanding performance lifted Sassuolo into eighth place on 16 points after 11 matches, and their resurgence this season has already blown past what many expected from them.

Sassuolo vs Pisa kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio Mapei - Citta del Tricolore

The Serie A match between Sassuolo and Pisa will be played at Stadio Mapei - Citta del Tricolore in in Reggio Emilia, Italy.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Monday, November 24, in the US.

Team news & squads

Sassuolo team news

Sassuolo welcomed Daniel Boloca back into full training over the international break, but Filippo Romagna, Laurs Skjellerup, Edoardo Pieragnolo and Cristian Volpato remain stuck in the treatment room.

Even so, Fabio Grosso is unlikely to tinker much with his starting XI. His biggest decisions come on the left side, where Josh Doig and Armand Lauriente are pushing to reclaim their spots ahead of Fali Cande and Alieu Fadera.

In the clash with Atalanta, Fadera joined joint-leading scorers Andrea Pinamonti and Domenico Berardi across the front line. Berardi, already a club icon, has now racked up 409 appearances in Neroverdi colours, piling up an incredible 264 goal contributions.

Pisa team news

On the other side, Pisa's attacking woes continue. Only Stefano Moreo and M'Bala Nzola have struck more than once this season, and the team has managed just eight goals across 13 league and cup fixtures. Both should get the nod up front on Monday, though Henrik Meister will attempt to push Nzola out of the lineup after the latter’s return from international duty with Angola.

For Alberto Gilardino's side, the injury list remains a headache. Calvin Stengs, Tomas Esteves and Mateus Lusuardi are still unavailable, and a shoulder issue to Inter loanee Ebenezer Akinsanmiro means a reshuffle is needed in central midfield.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

