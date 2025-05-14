How to watch today's Sao Paulo vs Libertad Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Sao Paulo and Libertad, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Brazilian heavyweights Sao Paulo return to the MorumBIS for a crucial Copa Libertadores Group D showdown against Libertad, with both clubs eyeing a big result in what's shaping up to be a tightly contested section.

Last time out, Sao Paulo cruised to a 2-0 away win over Alianza Lima at the Alejandro Villanueva Stadium, thanks to a clinical brace from Andre Silva. The result pushed them closer to the knockout rounds and solidified their grip on the top spot.

Meanwhile, Gumarelo are coming off a 0-0 draw against Club Atlético Talleres in their most recent Copa Libertadores outing. Under Sergio Daniel Aquino, they currently sit second in the group with seven points, keeping their hopes of a Round of 16 berth intact despite the setback.

How to watch Sao Paulo vs Libertad online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the match between Sao Paulo and Libertad will be available to watch and stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Fanatiz, beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect, Tubi and Amazon Prime Video.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for live updates.

Sao Paulo vs Libertad kick-off time

The Copa Libertadores match between Sao Paulo and Libertad will be played at MorumBIS in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

It will kick off at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, in the United States (US).

Team news & squads

Sao Paulo team news

Sao Paulo barely put a foot wrong all night in their last game, controlling possession, dictating the tempo, and shutting down any real threat from the Peruvian side. Silva opened the scoring in the 35th minute and added a second late on in the 89th via a devastating counterattack, wrapping up a commanding performance that showcased Sao Paulo's tactical discipline and attacking precision.

They are nursing several injury setbacks heading into a critical stretch of the campaign. Lucas Moura is currently recovering from a knee issue and is expected to be back in action within a week or two. Igor Vinicius remains out with a lingering back problem and isn't likely to feature for the next few weeks.

The biggest blow comes with Jonathan Calleri, who's dealing with a serious cruciate ligament injury. The forward isn't expected to return until early December, ruling him out for the bulk of the season. Meanwhile, Luiz Gustavo is sidelined due to illness and is targeting a comeback toward the end of May.

Libertad team news

Perennial Paraguayan powerhouse Libertad are once again in the thick of the Copa Libertadores hunt, chasing a long-awaited breakthrough past the semifinal stage — a ceiling that's eluded them in past campaigns. With just two group games remaining, the fate of Ariel Aquino's side hangs in the balance. They're currently in pole position for the group's second qualifying spot, holding a three-point edge over Alianza Lima.

However, Libertad will have to navigate the next hurdle without Nestor Gimenez, who misses out due to suspension.

