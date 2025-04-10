How to watch today's Sao Paulo vs Alianza Lima Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Sao Paulo and Alianza Lima, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sao Paulo welcome Alianza Lima to the Estadio do MorumBIS on Thursday night as the second round of Copa Libertadores group fixtures rolls into view. The Brazilian giants will be aiming to shake off their recent domestic slump and continue their solid start to continental competition.

Despite a rocky spell in Brazilian football since early February, Zubeldia's men opened their Libertadores campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 win away to Talleres last week. A stunning long-range effort from Alisson proved decisive in Córdoba, earning São Paulo a valuable three points and a strong foothold in Group D.

Alianza Lima, meanwhile, arrive in Brazil under pressure to respond after a flat start to their group stage. The Peruvian side suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Libertad of Paraguay in their opener—an outcome that reflected their struggles on the night, as they mustered just a single effort on target over 90 minutes.

They followed that with a 1-1 draw against fierce rivals Universitario in domestic play over the weekend and will be eager to put that disappointment behind them. With Group D shaping up to be tightly contested, the Lima club know they need to raise their game if they’re to keep their knockout hopes alive.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Sao Paulo vs Alianza Lima online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the match between Sao Paulo and Alianza Lima will be available to watch and stream online live on Fubo, Fanatiz, and beIN Sports.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for live updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Sao Paulo vs Alianza Lima kick-off time

The Copa Libertadores match between Sao Paulo and Alianza Lima will be played at Morumbi Stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

It will kick off at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT on Thursday, April 10, 2025, in the United States (US).

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Sao Paulo team news

As Alianza Lima gears up to face a struggling Sao Paulo outfit, the pressure is mounting on the Brazilian hosts, who are battling both poor form and a mounting injury crisis. Already hampered by the absence of influential midfielders Oscar and Lucas Moura, both ruled out through injury, Sao Paulo was dealt another heavy blow with Luiz Gustavo diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism, leaving the squad short of experience and creativity in the middle of the park.

Their recent domestic performances haven't offered much encouragement either. Sao Paulo have been held to back-to-back goalless draws in the Brasileirão, failing to find the net in either outing. While they edged Talleres de Cordoba 1-0 in their Libertadores opener on the road, the absence of several first-team regulars casts a shadow over their chances of a follow-up win on home soil.

Alianza Lima team news

Alianza Lima, meanwhile, makes the trip to Brazil looking to rebound from a narrow 1-0 loss to Libertad in their group stage curtain-raiser. But they too arrive depleted, with Carlos Zambrano, Renzo Garcés, Guillermo Enrique, Alan Cantero, and Pablo Ceppelini all unavailable through injury or suspension. The Peruvians know they'll need to dig deep if they’re to capitalise on Sao Paulo's vulnerabilities and come away with a valuable result.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links