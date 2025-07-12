How to watch today's Santos Laguna vs Pumas Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Santos Laguna and Pumas UNAM, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Santos Laguna and Pumas UNAM kick off their 2025-26 Liga MX Apertura journey this Saturday at Estadio Corona, with both sides eager to hit the ground running. For Fernando Ortiz's Santos, it's less about a fast start and more about stopping the rot—they head into the curtain-raiser on the back of a woeful seven-game losing skid.

Last season’s Clausura campaign was nothing short of disastrous for the hosts. Rooted to the bottom of the table, Santos managed just seven points from 17 matches, winning only twice and shipping a league-high 36 goals in the process. Their final outing before the new season didn’t inspire much hope either—a 3-1 defeat to Guadalajara in their lone preseason fixture.

Efraín Juarez's Pumas side also fell short in the Clausura, missing out on the playoffs after a 3-1 aggregate loss to Monterrey in the Play-In round. They squeezed into 10th spot with 21 points—just enough to edge Guadalajara and keep their postseason hopes alive until the very end. However, their preparations look more promising this time around, having seen off Spanish side Leganés 2-0 in a recent friendly.

How to watch Santos Laguna vs Pumas UNAM online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Santos Laguna and Pumas UNAM will be available to watch and stream online live through ViX, DirecTV Stream, Univision and TUDN.

Santos Laguna vs Pumas UNAM kick-off time

Liga MX - Apertura Estadio Nuevo Corona

The Liga MX match between Santos Laguna and Pumas UNAM will be played at Estadio Nuevo Corona in Torreón, Mexico.

It will kick off at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET on Saturday, July 12, in the US.

Team news & squads

Santos Laguna team news

Santos Laguna endured a nightmare campaign, picking up just two wins across 17 Clausura outings and finishing rock-bottom with a meagre seven points. Surprisingly, new boss Francisco Rodríguez has opted against ringing the changes in the squad, raising fears among the home faithful that another long, grueling season could be on the cards.

Pumas UNAM team news

For much of the 2025 Clausura, Pumas UNAM looked well on course for a direct ticket to the quarter-finals, only to stumble down the stretch and tumble into the Play-In Round. That late-season collapse proved costly, as they were sent packing by Monterrey. Now, head coach Efrain Juarez will be eager for his squad to shake off any lingering frustration and come out firing from the first whistle this time around.

