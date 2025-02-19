How to watch today's Santos Laguna vs Cruz Azul Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Santos Laguna and Cruz Azul, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A high-stakes Liga MX clash is set for Thursday as Santos Laguna lock horns with Cruz Azul at the TSM Corona stadium in a pivotal Matchday 9 encounter.

While the hosts are languishing at the foot of the table, La Máquina are firmly in the hunt for a top-half finish and will be eager to tighten their grip on a playoff position.

It's been a torrid start to the campaign for Los Guerreros, who currently sit rock bottom in 18th place. With eight matches played, they are still searching for their first win, managing just a single draw while enduring six defeats. Their lack of cutting edge in attack—having only found the net five times—combined with a porous defense that has leaked 14 goals, has made for a miserable campaign so far.

In stark contrast, Cruz Azul have enjoyed a much smoother ride, currently sitting in seventh place with 11 points. Their campaign has been built on consistency, with three wins, two draws, and just two losses. They've also maintained a respectable goal tally, scoring 11 times while conceding nine.

Santos Laguna vs Cruz Azul kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Nuevo Corona

The Liga MX match between Santos Laguna and Cruz Azul will be played at Estadio Nuevo Corona in Torreon, Mexico.

It will kick off at 7:05 pm PT / 10:05 pm ET on Wednesday, February 19, in the US.

Team news & squads

Santos Laguna team news

Laguna's most recent outing offered a glimmer of improvement as they held Mazatlán FC to a 1-1 stalemate, halting a run of four straight losses. However, Fernando Ortiz has his work cut out for him, as confidence within the squad remains fragile. The manager faces an uphill task in reigniting his side's belief while shoring up their defensive frailties.

Cruz Azul team news

Cruz Azul's latest fixture ended in a 2-1 defeat to Tigres UANL, a setback that snapped a four-game winning streak. Despite the loss, Vicente Martín Sánchez Bragunde's men have showcased adaptability and attacking firepower, making them a formidable force in this season's competition.

