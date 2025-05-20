How to watch today's San Jose Earthquakes vs Portland Timbers US Open Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the US Open Cup match between San Jose Earthquakes and Portland Timbers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The San Jose Earthquakes are gearing up to host fellow MLS outfit Portland Timbers in a Round of 16 showdown in the 2025 U.S. Open Cup at PayPal Park—a matchup that promises intensity under the California lights.

San Jose punched their ticket to this stage with a narrow win over Sacramento Republic FC, but their league form has been patchy. The Quakes currently sit eighth in the Western Conference, treading water in what’s been a mixed campaign so far.

Meanwhile, Portland Timbers come into this clash riding a stronger wave. They’re holding down fourth place in the West and will be aiming to keep their Cup run alive after edging past Tacoma Defiance with a late winner in the previous round.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch San Jose Earthquakes vs Portland Timbers online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the US Open Cup match between San Jose Earthquakes and Portland Timbers will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial), Fubo, DirecTV Stream and CBS Sports Network.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Portland Timbers kick-off time

The US Open Cup match between San Jose Earthquakes and Portland Timbers will be played at PayPal Park in San Jose, California.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm PT/ 10:30 pm ET on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

San Jose Earthquakes team news

Injury troubles continue to plague San Jose, with head coach Bruce Arena forced to dig into his depth chart. Hernan Lopez remains out nursing a shoulder issue, while Benjamin Kikanovic is sidelined due to a knee problem. Wilson Bruno and Nick Fernandez are also unavailable, the latter two dealing with undisclosed knocks.

On the bright side, Brazilian shot-stopper Daniel made his return to action last weekend and is expected to retain his spot in goal as the Earthquakes look to tighten up defensively.

Portland Timbers team news

Portland, too, are dealing with absences. They'll be without midfield mainstay Diego Chara, goalkeeper James Pantemis, and defenders Kevin Kelsy and Zac McGraw—all out with injuries.

One name to keep an eye on for the visitors is Santiago Moreno. The 25-year-old Colombian attacker delivered a crucial equalizer in Portland’s recent draw with the Seattle Sounders. While he’s yet to get off the mark in the Open Cup this year, Moreno’s creativity and direct play could be a game-changer on the night.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links