How to watch today's San Diego Wave vs Portland Thorns NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between San Diego Wave FC and Portland Thorns, as well as kick-off time and team news.

San Diego Wave FC (4W-2D-1L, 13 pts) welcomes the Portland Thorns (3W-2D-3L, 12 pts) to Snapdragon Stadium this Saturday for a NWSL matchup brimming with form and flair.

Riding a wave of momentum, San Diego enters the weekend on a three-game tear, their latest triumph coming in dramatic fashion—a stoppage-time winner from 17-year-old sensation Trinity Armstrong sealed a 2-1 victory over Bay FC.

The Thorns, meanwhile, return to action fresh off a gritty 1-0 win over defending champions Orlando Pride, thanks to a first-half strike from defender Reyna Reyes.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch San Diego Wave FC vs Portland Thorns online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the NWSL match between San Diego Wave FC and Portland Thorns will be available to watch and stream online live through Ion and tubi.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

San Diego Wave FC vs Portland Thorns kick-off time

The NWSL match between San Diego Wave FC and Portland Thorns will be played at the Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California.

It will kick off at 7:00 pm PT / 10:00 pm ET on Saturday, May 10, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

San Diego Wave FC team news

The Wave's attack is firing on all cylinders with 11 different players finding the net this season, and Kailen Sheridan anchoring the back with standout performances.

The French maestro played a pivotal role in extending San Diego's three-game winning streak, delivering the inch-perfect assist for Trinity Armstrong’s stoppage-time winner last weekend.

Ever-present in the starting XI, Kenza Dali has logged nearly every minute through seven matches, chipped in with a pinpoint free-kick goal against Racing Louisville on April 19, and tallied two assists so far in 2025. Her commanding performances earned her a spot in April's NWSL Best XI and a Player of the Week nomination following Week 8.

Portland Thorns team news

Young talents like Jayden Perry and Reilyn Turner continue to impress, while Jessie Fleming notched her maiden NWSL goal from the spot recently, adding another weapon to Portland's growing set-piece threat.

Portland's rising defensive star Perry has bagged two goals and an assist over the Thorns' last three outings, coolly converting penalties in back-to-back matches to help extend their unbeaten streak. Her standout moment came in Week 7 with a sublime long-range ball from midfield that connected perfectly with Turner, her former UCLA teammate, earning Perry Assist of the Week honors while Turner claimed Goal of the Week. The duo's chemistry is proving vital in Portland's upward push.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links