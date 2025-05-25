How to watch today's San Diego Wave vs North Carolina Courage NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between San Diego Wave FC and North Carolina Courage, as well as kick-off time and team news.

San Diego Wave FC (5-2-2, 17 pts) will welcome North Carolina Courage (3-3-3, 12 pts) to Snapdragon Stadium this Sunday, May 25, in a matchup that could shake up the NWSL standings.

The head-to-head history between these two sides is as even as it gets—each team holding two wins and two draws in six regular-season meetings. Their most recent clash saw the Courage edge past the Wave 2-1 last October.

San Diego rides into this contest on a five-match unbeaten run, fresh off a 1-0 win over Gotham FC. The Courage aren't far behind in form, stringing together a four-game unbeaten streak of their own after a 2-0 triumph over the Chicago Stars.

San Diego Wave FC vs North Carolina Courage kick-off time

The NWSL match between San Diego Wave FC and North Carolina Courage will be played at the Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California

.

It will kick off at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET on Sunday, May 25, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

San Diego Wave FC team news

The difference-maker for San Diego Wave FC? None other than 17-year-old Kimmi Ascanio, who bagged her third goal of the season, more than any other Wave player. The teenage sensation has been a revelation up top, with three goals and an assist across her last five outings.

She also scored her first-ever professional goal earlier this month in front of the home fans against Portland, diving to head home just six minutes in.

Under new manager Jonas Eidevall, the Wave are looking sharp. They top the league in both possession and passing accuracy and currently sit second on the table. A potent French connection of Delphine Cascarino, Kenza Dali, and Perle Morroni adds flair and fluidity to the side, while international forwards Maria Sanchez (Mexico) and Adrianna Leon (Canada) round out a well-balanced attack.

Adding extra spice to Sunday's clash is the return of Jaedyn Shaw to Snapdragon. The 19-year-old midfielder was a fan favorite in San Diego after signing with the Wave in 2022, but she'll now line up in Courage colors after an offseason move. Expect an emotional homecoming and a fired-up player looking to make a statement.

North Carolina Courage team news

Japanese midfielder Manaka Matsukubo stole the spotlight in that one, netting a second-half brace and earning NWSL Player of the Week honors. With two goals and an assist, she shares top scorer status on the team alongside Ashley Sanchez.

Another standout from that Chicago win was Tyler Lussi, who played as a wingback in North Carolina's 3-4-3 formation and dominated her flank, winning 11 of 15 duels and three of five tackles.

