How to watch today's San Diego vs Toronto MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between San Diego FC and Toronto FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

San Diego FC (13-6-3, 42 pts) returns to Snapdragon Stadium on Wednesday for an MLS Matchday 25 clash with struggling Toronto FC (4-11-6, 18 pts).

The hosts head into this midweek showdown riding high after a gritty 2-1 away win over the Chicago Fire on Saturday, their first triumph over an Eastern Conference side this season. That result pushed San Diego's away tally to an impressive 7-4-0, with a whopping 24 goals notched on the road. Even more telling: they're a dominant 10-1-0 when getting on the scoreboard first.

Toronto, by contrast, continues to languish near the basement of the Eastern Conference, sitting 14th out of 15 teams. Only CF Montréal and LA Galaxy have fared worse in the points column. The Reds looked poised to snap a six-match winless streak on Saturday against Atlanta United, thanks to a Deiby Flores goal early in the second half, only for heartbreak to strike deep into stoppage time. An 11th-minute-of-added-time penalty from Emmanuel Latte Lath stole a point and kept Toronto winless since May 17.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

San Diego FC vs Toronto FC kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Snapdragon Stadium

The MLS match between San Diego FC and Toronto FC will be played at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California, United States.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm PT / 10:30 pm ET on Wednesday, July 16, in the US.

Team news & squads

San Diego FC team news

San Diego was missing Aníbal Godoy, Anisse Saidi, Willy Kumado, and Marcus Ingvartsen last weekend due to lower-body issues. However, Hirving Lozano returned to the starting XI for the first time since May 31, offering a creative boost.

In attack, Anders Dreyer continues to shine, grabbing his third brace of the season in Chicago, while Christopher McVey is set to mark his 100th MLS regular-season appearance this Wednesday.

Toronto FC team news

For Toronto, the injury list remains stacked. Henry Wingo, Jonathan Osorio, Zane Monlouis, and Nicksoen Gomis were all unavailable against Atlanta due to lower-body setbacks.

Still, Deiby Flores provided a bright spot with his second goal of the campaign, now tied with Deandre Kerr, Osorio, Ola Brynhildsen, and Tyrese Spicer for second in the club's scoring charts.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

