How to watch today's San Diego FC vs Portland Timbers MLS Playoffs game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

San Diego FC and Portland are set for a winner-takes-all showdown on Monday after a dramatic finish in game two of their MLS playoffs series. The hosts want to keep riding the wave of their breakout campaign. They finished as the top side in the West and now look to take one more big step into the conference semifinals.

The series sits at 1-1. San Diego grabbed a 2-1 victory on October 26. Portland responded with a 2-2 draw in regulation and a 3-2 win in the penalty shootout on November 1. A win in regulation or another shootout triumph in San Diego will push Portland into the next round.

How to watch San Diego FC vs Portland Timbers online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

San Diego FC vs Portland Timbers kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Playoff Snapdragon Stadium

The match will be played at Snapdragon Stadium on Monday, November 10, with kick-off at 9:00 pm ET or 6:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

San Diego FC team news

Injury troubles continue to shape the matchday plans. Alejandro Alvarado (knee), Oscar Verhoeven (leg), Willy Kumado (leg) and Aiden Harangi (leg) remain sidelined. There are also concerns for Luca Bombino, who came off injured early in the second half last week.

Goalkeeper CJ dos Santos suffered a serious cheekbone injury in the last match. This likely hands Pablo Sisniega the starting role in goal.

Chucky Lozano returned from an internal disciplinary absence and made an immediate impact. He scored only five minutes after coming off the bench at Providence Park.

The 2025 MLS Newcomer of the Year, Anders Dreyer, had a finish ruled out for offside. He has been phenomenal this season. He produced 38 goal contributions, split evenly between scoring and assisting. The Danish international played a direct role in 59.4% of San Diego's goals and will again be central to their attacking plans.

Portland Timbers team news

Felipe Carballo (leg) and Jonathan Rodriguez (knee) remain long-term absences. Matias Rojas (leg) is questionable. Zac McGraw may also miss out as he continues to deal with a back issue. The positive news is that Jimer Fory is eligible again after serving his suspension.

Portland will look to Kristoffer Velde, who has found the net in both matches so far. He will be supported by Felipe Mora, who scored twice in the Wild Card round. The deciding penalty taker, Antony will remain a constant attacking threat.

