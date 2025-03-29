How to watch today's San Diego vs LAFC MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between San Diego FC and Los Angeles FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

LAFC makes the short trip down to San Diego this Saturday for a historic first-ever clash with MLS newcomers at Snapdragon Stadium.

San Diego’s dream start to life in Major League Soccer took a hit last weekend as they suffered a 2-1 setback against Austin FC. Before that, the expansion side had shown resilience, clawing back four points from losing positions in their previous two outings, but their unbeaten run came to an end.

LAFC enters this contest sitting third in the Western Conference with nine points from five matches (3W-2L-0D), while San Diego FC trails just behind in fourth with eight points (2W-1L-2D). The Black & Gold have found the net six times while conceding the same amount, whereas San Diego has scored seven and shipped four.

San Diego FC vs Los Angeles FC kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Snapdragon Stadium

The match will be played at the Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, March 29, 2025, with kick-off at 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT for fans in the US.

San Diego FC team news

The hosts will be without the services of Andres Reyes, who is nursing a leg injury, while Heine Gikling Bruseth remains sidelined with a knee issue. Manu Duah and Marcus Ingvartsen are also ruled out, both dealing with leg injuries.

Mexican international Hirving Lozano is expected to miss out as he continues to recover from a muscle problem, but Onni Valakari is likely to step in to fill the attacking void.

Los Angeles FC team news

For LAFC, Brazilian defender Marlon is unavailable due to an undisclosed injury, while fellow centre-back Lorenzo Dellavalle is out long-term after suffering a cruciate ligament tear. Denis Bouanga has returned from international duty with Gabon, but whether he starts remains uncertain.

