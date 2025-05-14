How to watch today's San Diego vs Colorado Rapids MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between San Diego FC and Colorado Rapids, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Riding a wave of momentum, San Diego will look to notch a third consecutive win for the first time this campaign when they host the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday.

The California outfit are fresh off a gritty 2-1 road victory over St. Louis City, with Milan Iloski and Anders Dreyer striking late in the second half to secure the points. Kyle Hiebert netted a stoppage-time consolation for the hosts, but it wasn't enough to halt San Diego's charge.

Meanwhile, it was a rough outing for the Rapids, who slumped to a 2-0 home loss against the San Jose Earthquakes. DeJuan Jones struck deep into first-half injury time, and Cristian Arango added another after the break to leave Colorado empty-handed.

San Diego FC vs Colorado Rapids kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Snapdragon Stadium

The MLS match between San Diego FC and Colorado Rapids will be played at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm PT/10:30 pm ET on Wednesday, May 14, in the US.

Team news & squads

San Diego FC team news

San Diego continue to manage a few injury concerns. Danish forward Marcus Ingvartsen has endured a stop-start debut season, limited to just four appearances due to a lingering leg problem. Andres Reyes, back briefly from suspension, has now picked up a hip injury, joining Alex Mighten on the sidelines, though the latter is reportedly edging closer to a return.

The in-form Anders Dreyer has been pulling the strings in attack, involved in nine of San Diego’s 23 goals so far, scoring five and assisting four, and remains a key figure to watch.

Colorado Rapids team news

As for Colorado, they'll be without Adam Beaudry (ankle) and Ali Fadal (knee), neither of whom has played a major role this season. One to keep an eye on is Chidozie Awaziem, the 28-year-old defender is one caution away from a suspension, so he'll need to tread carefully in this one.

SDI Last match CLR 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Colorado Rapids 3 - 2 San Diego FC 2 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

