How to watch San Diego Padres vs Texas Rangers MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the San Diego Padres and the Texas Rangers, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Texas Rangers (43-44) are aiming to claw their way back to .500 when they head west to take on the San Diego Padres (46-40) in Friday night’s series opener at Petco Park, with first pitch set for 6:40 pm ET.

Texas responded well after dropping a set to Seattle, bouncing back with a hard-fought series win over Baltimore. Now sitting third in the AL West and 2.5 games behind the Mariners, the Rangers will be eyeing a third straight victory and a step closer to playoff relevance.

The Padres, meanwhile, are looking to right the ship after a rollercoaster stretch. They followed up a strong showing against Washington with back-to-back series losses to the Reds and Phillies. Currently holding second place in the NL West, San Diego is clinging to a narrow half-game lead over the surging Giants and will be desperate to widen the gap at home.

How to watch San Diego Padres vs Texas Rangers MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Local TV Channel: SDPA, CW33

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

San Diego Padres vs Texas Rangers: Date and First-Pitch time

The Padres will take on the Rangers in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, July 4, 2025, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT at PETCO Park in San Diego, California.

Date Friday, July 4, 2025 First-Pitch Time 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT Venue PETCO Park Location San Diego, California

San Diego Padres vs Texas Rangers team news, injury reports & key players

San Diego Padres team news

The Padres' bats have been slightly more productive, posting 4.09 runs per game (23rd) with a .245 batting average (18th). Their .314 OBP and .374 SLG rank 19th and 24th, respectively. Manny Machado has been a steady presence, slashing .289 with 50 RBI, while Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the club with 15 long balls.

San Diego’s pitching has been solid, too. They're giving up 3.97 runs per outing (10th), with opponents hitting just .231 against them, the fourth-best in the league. Their 3.68 ERA and 1.24 WHIP sit inside the top 10. Vasquez, who gets the nod Friday, was shaky last time out—giving up nine hits and four runs in 4.1 innings but still picked up the win in a 6-4 decision over the Reds.

Texas Rangers team news

Offensively, the Rangers have struggled to put runs on the board, ranking near the bottom of MLB in key metrics—25th in runs per game (3.79), 26th in batting average (.229), 28th in OBP (.296), and 26th in slugging (.368). Josh Smith leads the way with a .283 average, Wyatt Langford tops the home run chart with 13, and Adolis Garcia has driven in a team-best 49 runs.

On the mound, though, Texas has been lights-out. They're surrendering just 3.49 runs per contest, the best mark in the majors. Their .226 opponent batting average ranks third, and they also lead the league in ERA (3.23) and WHIP (1.15). In his most recent start, Kumar Rocker went six innings, allowing just two runs on four hits in a tight 3-2 win over Seattle.

San Diego Padres vs Texas Rangers head-to-head record