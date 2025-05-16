How to watch San Diego Padres vs Seattle Mariners MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the San Diego Padres and the Seattle Mariners, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Seattle Mariners (23-19) hit the road Friday night for a visit to Petco Park, where they’ll open a three-game interleague clash against the San Diego Padres (27-15). First pitch is set for 9:40 pm ET, with both clubs eyeing early momentum in the series.

Seattle has stumbled of late, dropping five of their last six contests. After grabbing a win in the middle game of their series with the Yankees, the Mariners couldn’t capitalize, falling in the rubber match. Now they’ll look to regroup and get back on track with a strong showing in San Diego.

The Padres, meanwhile, appear to be regaining their stride. After back-to-back defeats, San Diego responded with two straight victories and now sits just a half-game shy of top spot in the NL West behind the Dodgers. Another win Friday could vault them into first.

San Diego Padres vs Seattle Mariners: Date and First-Pitch time

The San Diego Padres will take on the Seattle Mariners in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, May 16, 2025, at 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT at PETCO Park in San Diego, California.

Date Friday, May 16, 2025 First-Pitch Time 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT Venue PETCO Park Location San Diego, California

San Diego Padres vs Seattle Mariners team news, injury reports & key players

San Diego Padres team news

San Diego's bats are clicking. They’re putting up 4.67 runs a night (11th), but their .264 batting average is second-best in baseball. They’re seventh in OBP (.333) and 11th in slugging (.400), showing a balanced attack. Manny Machado has been scorching hot, leading the team with a .340 average, while Fernando Tatis Jr. has supplied the power, clubbing 11 homers and driving in 26 runs.

Pitching has been the Padres’ biggest strength. They’ve been stingy, allowing just 3.48 runs per game—third-fewest in the majors. Opponents are hitting just .217 against them (also third), and their 3.33 ERA ranks fifth. Jacob Kolek will take the mound after a gem last time out—going the distance with a five-hit shutout in a 21-0 thrashing of the Rockies.

Seattle Mariners team news

Seattle's offense has been steady but unspectacular—ranking eighth in runs per game (4.79) despite a modest .229 team batting average (20th overall). Their on-base mark of .327 (ninth) and .399 slugging (12th) suggest they’re doing just enough to stay in the hunt. J.P. Crawford has been their most consistent hitter with a .271 average, while Cal Raleigh leads the long-ball count with 13 homers. Jorge Polanco paces the team with 29 RBIs.

On the mound, though, the Mariners have been vulnerable. They allow 4.52 runs per game (21st) and rank 22nd in opponent batting average at .253. Their ERA sits at 4.02, and their WHIP at 1.34—both middle-of-the-pack. Bryce Evans will get the nod after giving up three runs on five hits over five innings in a loss to Toronto.

