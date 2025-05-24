How to watch today's San Diego FC vs LA Galaxy MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between San Diego FC and LA Galaxy, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Riding a four-game unbeaten wave in MLS, San Diego return to Snapdragon Stadium looking to keep their momentum alive as they welcome a struggling LA Galaxy side for Saturday's gameweek 15 showdown.

The Galaxy have endured a forgettable campaign so far, a far cry from last season's MLS Cup triumph. Still, a gritty draw against crosstown rivals LAFC last time out might offer a flicker of hope heading into this all-California clash.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch San Diego FC vs LA Galaxy online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, the MLS match between San Diego FC and LA Galaxy will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

The game will also air nationally on FOX Deportes and FOX, with streaming options on Sling, DirecTV Stream and Fubo (sign up for a free-trial now).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

San Diego FC vs LA Galaxy kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Snapdragon Stadium

The MLS match between San Diego FC and LA Galaxy will be played at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California.

It will kick off at 4:45 pm ET / 1:45 pm PT on Saturday, May 24, 2025 in the United States (US).

Team news & squads

San Diego FC team news

The hosts will likely be without injured trio Hamady Diop, Marcus Ingvartsen, and Andres Reyes, while Franco Negri and Jeppe Tverskov tread a tightrope, both one yellow card away from suspension.

Anders Dreyer, who bagged a brace when these sides last met in February, remains San Diego's sharpest weapon up front, having already netted six times this season. He'll be eager to strike again in front of the home crowd.

LA Galaxy team news

As for LA Galaxy, they'll be without Riqui Puig, with the influential midfielder sidelined by a serious knee injury. Emiro Garces will also need to watch his step—one more booking and he'll be suspended for a game.

Marco Reus, fresh off a two-goal performance against LAFC, will once again be tasked with pulling the strings in attack, alongside Christian Ramirez, who's already chalked up four goals in 2025.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

SDI Last match LAG 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins LA Galaxy 0 - 2 San Diego FC 2 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

