How to watch today's San Diego FC vs Austin FC MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between San Diego FC and Austin FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Austin FC wraps up a hectic May MLS schedule this Saturday night with a road trip to Southern California, where they'll square off against San Diego FC at Snapdragon Stadium.

The hosts currently sit second in the Western Conference with 27 points, trailing leaders Vancouver by five, while the VERDE & Black find themselves mid-table in 10th.

San Diego's momentum took a hit last weekend, as their five-match unbeaten streak was snapped in a tight 1-0 loss to Seattle. Meanwhile, Austin were held to a 1-1 draw by Real Salt Lake in their previous outing.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch San Diego FC vs Austin FC online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, the MLS match between San Diego FC and Austin FC will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

San Diego FC vs Austin FC kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Snapdragon Stadium

The MLS match between San Diego FC and Austin FC will be played at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California, USA.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm PT / 10:30 pm ET on Saturday, May 31, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

San Diego FC team news

San Diego will be without Willy Kumado, who picked up a knock against LA Galaxy. That opens the door for 18-year-old Oscar Verhoeven to slot into the backline.

Defensive concerns continue with Hamady Diop still a doubt after missing several matches, while Andres Reyes and Marcus Ingvartsen remain sidelined with hip and leg issues, respectively. On a brighter note, Luca Bombino is expected to start in defense.

Austin FC team news

For Austin, Brandon Vazquez—who's found the net four times this season—is likely to spearhead the attack again, flanked by Myrto Uzuni and Osman Bukari. In midfield, Ilie Sanchez and Owen Wolff impressed in their last start and are in line to retain their places for this weekend's clash.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

SDI Last match AUS 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Austin FC 2 - 1 San Diego FC 1 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Standings

Useful links