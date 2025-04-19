How to watch today's Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the IPL game between the Rajasthan Royals and the Lucknow Super Giants, as well as start time and team news.

Match 36 of the IPL 2025 season brings together two teams with contrasting momentums as Rajasthan Royals take on the Lucknow Super Giants at the iconic Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Both sides head into their eighth outing of the campaign with plenty riding on the result.

The Royals are licking their wounds after suffering three consecutive defeats, the latest heartbreak coming in a nail-biting Super Over loss to Delhi Capitals.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

Article continues below

RR vs LSG: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage IPL battle between the Rajasthan Royals and the Lucknow Super Giants will take place on Saturday, April 19, 2025, at 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT, at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India.

Date Saturday, April 19, 2025 Time 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT Venue Sawai Mansingh Stadium Location Jaipur, Rajasthan, India

How to watch RR vs LSG online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Willow TV Live stream: Fubo, Sling

Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants online through Willow TV.

Willow TV is available through several cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Verizon Fios, among others.

For those without a cable subscription, streaming options are also on the table. Willow TV can be accessed via OTT platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo. Viewers can subscribe to Willow TV as a standalone service starting at $10 per month or bundle it with an existing Sling plan.

Fubo is another solid choice for catching the Indian Premier League in the U.S., offering Willow TV through its Zee Family add-on. This package costs $11.99 per month, with Fubo's base plans beginning at $84.99 monthly.

RELATED: How to watch and live stream cricket in the USA with Willow TV

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

RR vs LSG Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Rajasthan Royals Team News

Skipper Sanju Samson and his men now find themselves in a precarious position and will be desperate to turn the tide in front of their home fans.

While Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal offered a glimmer of hope at the top in the previous fixture, the middle order has yet to click. The Royals need a solid contribution from the likes of Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, and Dhruv Jurel to stitch together meaningful partnerships. Finishing duties fall on Shimron Hetmyer, while Wanindu Hasaranga and Shubham Dubey must chip in with late fireworks.

In the bowling department, Jofra Archer was impressive with the new ball and will need to strike early alongside Tushar Deshpande. Spin duo Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana will be crucial through the middle overs, while the Royals will hope for disciplined spells from Sandeep Sharma and Parag to apply pressure at key moments.

RR Probable Playing XI Against LSG

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Kumar Kartikeya, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande

Impact Player: Fazalhaq Farooqi

Lucknow Super Giants Team News

The Super Giants were on a roll with three wins on the bounce, but their momentum hit a speed bump in their last match against Chennai Super Kings. Despite controlling much of the game, LSG let things slip during the death overs, something skipper Rishabh Pant will want addressed immediately.

A solid start will be expected from Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh, while in-form Nicholas Pooran will anchor the middle order alongside Pant and Ayush Badoni. The finishing firepower of Abdul Samad, David Miller, and Shardul Thakur gives LSG a dangerous lower order capable of turning games on their head.

Bowling, however, remains the area of concern. Both Shardul Thakur and Akash Deep struggled for consistency against CSK. Key spinner Ravi Bishnoi will need to lead the charge in the middle overs, supported by Digvesh Singh Rathi, while Avesh Khan and Markram will aim to offer control and containment.

LSG Probable Playing XI Against RR

Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi

Impact Player: Ravi Bishnoi

RR vs LSG Head-to-Head Records

Rajasthan Royals hold the upper hand in their rivalry with Lucknow Super Giants, boasting a dominant 4-1 head-to-head record. The only blemish on that slate came in 2023, when LSG managed to sneak past the Royals. Since then, the Men in Pink have had the measure of their opponents, completing a comfortable double over them last season.

RR vs LSG pitch conditions and weather report

Weather: Dry

Dry Pitch: Flat

The weather in Jaipur is expected to stay clear, setting the stage for a high-scoring contest. The pitch at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium typically offers a flat, batting-friendly surface, where stroke-makers can play through the line with confidence. Fast bowlers might find it tough going, as there's little in the pitch to assist them.

Historically, teams batting first have averaged around 161, but anything under 180 could leave the door open for a chase. To feel secure, sides will likely need to post a total well north of that.

While pacers may struggle, spinners tend to enjoy themselves here. The pitch provides turn and bounce, which gives tweakers the opportunity to make a real impact in the middle overs. That said, it's generally a venue where bowlers have to work hard for their rewards.