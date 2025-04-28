How to watch today's Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the IPL game between the Rajasthan Royals and the Gujarat Titans, as well as start time and team news.

Table-toppers Gujarat Titans square off against Rajasthan Royals at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Monday, April 28, in Match 47 of IPL 2025.

After a rocky campaign last year, Gujarat have flipped the script in style, winning six of their first eight games and cruising toward a playoff berth. Shubman Gill has led from the front with the bat, while Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler have kept the runs flowing. Prasidh Krishna is setting the pace in the race for the Purple Cap, and Mohammed Siraj is breathing fire with the new ball. The Titans head into this clash fresh off a dominant 39-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens.

In contrast, Rajasthan Royals' season has been one long struggle. Sitting at No. 9 with just two wins from nine outings, they look a shadow of their former selves. Stand-in skipper Riyan Parag, covering for the injured Sanju Samson, has presided over four losses in five games. The Royals' biggest headache has been losing matches they had in their grasp, especially during run-chases.

Article continues below

Their last outing summed it up perfectly: needing just 18 off the last two overs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru with five wickets in hand, they still managed to botch it. Technically, they’re still alive in the playoff hunt, but at this point, they’re playing for pride, one game at a time.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

RR vs GT: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage IPL battle between the Rajasthan Royals and the Gujarat Titans will take place on Monday, April 28, 2025, at 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT, at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur , India.

Date Monday, April 28, 2025 Time 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT Venue Sawai Mansingh Stadium Location Jaipur , India

How to watch RR vs GT online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Willow TV Live stream: Fubo, Sling

Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans online through Willow TV.

Willow TV is available through several cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Verizon Fios, among others.

For those without a cable subscription, streaming options are also on the table. Willow TV can be accessed via OTT platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo. Viewers can subscribe to Willow TV as a standalone service starting at $10 per month or bundle it with an existing Sling plan.

Fubo is another solid choice for catching the Indian Premier League in the U.S., offering Willow TV through its Zee Family add-on. This package costs $11.99 per month, with Fubo's base plans beginning at $84.99 monthly.

RELATED: How to watch and live stream cricket in the USA with Willow TV

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

RR vs GT Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Rajasthan Royals Team News

Rajasthan’s campaign has completely gone off the rails, with five straight losses—three of which they practically gift-wrapped to their opponents in the death overs. If they want to salvage anything from this sinking ship, they’ll have to find some backbone fast. Yashasvi Jaiswal has been the lone bright spot, racking up 356 runs at a strike rate of 150.63, but he’s been fighting a lonely battle.

Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel have flattered to deceive, while Shubham Dubey and Nitish Rana have been serial underperformers. Shimron Hetmyer, expected to close out games, has fallen flat with just 187 runs from nine matches.

The bowling has been equally patchy. Jofra Archer has carried the attack with nine wickets, but he’s been a one-man army. Tushar Deshpande and Sandeep Sharma have bled runs, while Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana have been inconsistent. Even swapping Theekshana for Fazalhaq Farooqi didn’t bring any joy last match.

RR Probable Playing XI Against GT

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag (C), Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande

Impact Player: Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Gujarat Titans Team News

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans have quietly become the team to beat. Few tipped them as contenders early on, but six wins in eight games have catapulted them to the summit. Their top three—Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, and Jos Buttler—have been a brick wall for opposition bowlers. Sudharsan is on another planet right now, leading the Orange Cap race with 417 runs at a blistering 152.18 strike rate, including five fifties.

Gill is starting to fire too, piling up 305 runs at a healthy clip of 153.26. Down the order, Sherfane Rutherford has chipped in with valuable runs, while Rahul Tewatia continues to do his late-overs magic.

The Titans’ bowling attack has held its end up brilliantly. Siraj and Prasidh Krishna have racked up 28 wickets between them, with Sai Kishore tying things down in the middle overs at a miserly economy of 8.22. Rashid Khan hasn’t hit full throttle yet, but Jaipur’s surface could help him find his groove again.

GT Probable Playing XI Against RR

Shubman Gill (C), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (WK), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Impact Player: Ishant Sharma

RR vs GT Head-to-Head Records

In their 7 IPL encounters, it's been a one-sided affair, with Gujarat Titans dominating the rivalry. Out of those matchups, GT have claimed 6 victories, leaving Rajasthan Royals with just a single win to their name.

RR vs GT pitch conditions and weather report

Weather: Dry

Dry Pitch: Balanced

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium offers reliable bounce and a firm deck hidden under a light grass covering. Batters can trust the pace once they get through the initial overs. Dew later in the evening could make life tough for spinners, and with short straight boundaries (65 meters) and longer square ones (75 meters), expect big hits.

As for the weather, it's expected to be hot and dry in Jaipur—perfect for a full, uninterrupted game.