How to watch Ross County vs Celtic Scottish Premiership game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premiership match between Ross County and Celtic, as well as kick-off time and team news

Following a tough night in Europe, Celtic return to Scottish Premiership action with a trip to face Ross County this weekend.

Expectations were high for Brendan Rodgers' side in Europe this season, especially after an almost flawless start to their domestic campaign. However, their trip to Dortmund quickly turned into a nightmare, as they found themselves 5-1 down by half-time, with two more goals adding to their misery in the second half.

This crushing defeat came on the heels of a 6-0 victory against St Johnstone, where the Hoops seemed ready to challenge the German giants. Sadly, it was not to be. Ahead of Sunday's fixture, the Bhoys remain at the top of the table, boasting six wins from six matches and a goal difference of 20+, sitting 12 points clear of second-placed Aberdeen, who also have a perfect record.

Despite not conceding in any of their six league games so far, their defensive pride was undoubtedly dented during their midweek European struggle.

As for Ross County, they were moments away from a major win at Hearts last weekend, only for Lawrence Shankland to grab a dramatic equaliser in the 96th minute.

The hosts have collected seven points from seven matches, placing them seventh in the table, with seven goals scored. They're currently enjoying a three-match unbeaten streak but have suffered defeat in their last 11 encounters with Celtic.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Ross County vs Celtic online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Ross County will be available to watch and stream on Paramount+, which is currently offering a 7-day free trial to new subscribers.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Ross County vs Celtic kick-off time

Date: Sunday, October 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:00 am ET/ 4:00 am PT Venue: Global Energy Stadium

The Scottish Premiership match between Ross County and Celtic will be played at Global Energy Stadium in Dingwall, Scotland.

It will kick off at 7:00 am ET/ 4:00 am PT on Sunday, October 6, 2024, in the US.

Team news & squads

Ross County team news

The hosts will be missing several key players for their clash, with George Harmon, Josh Reid, Max Sheaf, and Ricki Lamie all sidelined due to injury. However, all four are expected to make their return later this month.

Ronan Hale, who has found the net in Ross County's last two fixtures, is doubtful after being substituted for Alex Samuel in the 68th minute during their draw against Hearts.

Elsewhere, manager Malky Cowie is likely to stick with a similar lineup to the one that has performed well in their last three outings, as the hosts aim to build on a series of strong showings.

Ross County possible XI: Laidlaw; Wright, Lopota, Leak; Brown, Nisbet, Randall, Chilvers, Campbell; White, Samuel

Position Players Goalkeepers: Laidlaw, Hamilton, Ross Defenders: Łopata, Campbell, Smith, Lamie, Harmon, Efete, Wright, Leak, Nightingale, Smith Midfielders: Nisbet, Randall, Loturi, Brown, Chilvers, Reid, Denholm, Allardice, Sheaf, Telfer, Williamson, MacLeod Forwards: Hale, White, Brophy, Grieves, Samuel

Celtic team news

The visitors will be without the services of Cameron Carter-Vickers after the defender picked up a toe injury late last month. This means Liam Scales and Auston Trusty are expected to continue in the heart of the defense that conceded seven goals in the midweek.

Additionally, head coach Brendan Rodgers faces another setback, as Alistair Johnston was forced off during their heavy defeat to Borussia Dortmund. With Johnston now having withdrawn from the Canadian national team to recover from his injury, Anthony Ralston could once again be called upon to deputize at right-back.

Celtic possible XI: Schmeichel; Ralston, Trusty, Scales, Valle; Engels, McGregor, Hatate; Kuhn, Idah, Forrest

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schmeichel, Sinisalo, Bain Defenders: Johnston, Taylor, Scales, Trusty, Valle, Nawrocki, Carter-Vickers, Ralston, Welsh Midfielders: McCowan, Holm, Engles, Bernardo, Hatate, McGregor, Forrest Forwards: Palma, Furuhashi, Idah, Yang, Maeda, Kuhn

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 27/01/24 Celtic 1-0 Ross County Scottish Premiership 04/11/23 Ross County 0-3 Celtic Scottish Premiership 05/08/23 Celtic 4-2 Ross County Scottish Premiership 02/04/23 Ross County 0-2 Celtic Scottish Premiership 12/11/22 Celtic 2-1 Ross County Scottish Premiership

Useful links